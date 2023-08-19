King Charles interrupts holiday with sweet personal message to Lionesses

King Charles has sent a personal message to the Lionesses ahead of their World Cup match against Spain on Sunday.

The monarch paused his annual summer holiday in Scotland to send his good luck wishes to the women's England team, just days after he congratulated Sarina Wiegman's squad on their semi-final victory against host nation Australia.

In his latest message, Charles said: "Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory. Charles R." The message was accompanied by a graphic of a lioness.

© Getty King Charles paused his summer holiday with Queen Camilla to send the Lionesses a message

The King's message follows one released earlier in the day by Prince William and Princess Charlotte. "Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow," William said. "We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves." Charlotte then sweetly added: "Good luck Lionesses!"

It is the first time the Lionesses have reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team has competed in a World Cup final since the men's side beat West Germany in 1966.

Following the team's 3-1 victory against Australia on Wednesday, Charles penned a sweet message on behalf of himself, Queen Camilla, and their family. It read: "My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

© Justin Setterfield Alessia Russo scored England's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Semi-Final against Australia

"While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch – and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect." He signed off the message with his royal cypher, Charles R.

The monarch is not the only royal to publicly show their support for the Lionesses. Prince William took to X, formerly known as Twitter, following their semi-final game to share his own personal message, which read: "What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W."

© Getty Prince William celebrated the Lionesses' win

William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), will not be in Australia to witness the Lionesses take on Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday, Kensington Palace confirmed. Instead, he will watch the match on television as he cheers on England.

William witnessed the Lionesses win the European Championship in July 2022 following their 2-1 victory against Germany and presented the players with their medals at Wembley Stadium. See their win in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince William hands over trophy to Lionesses at Euro 2022

The future King subsequently shocked fans when he proceeded to hug various members of the England squad. His rare display of public affection swiftly went viral, with many social media users praising William's genuine pride.

Following that historic moment, Willian wrote on Instagram: "Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn't be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!"