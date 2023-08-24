Prince William's future plans to visit local quirky bar revealed

The Prince of Wales opened up about his plans when he visited Soho…

Prince William has plans to visit a local bar just a stone's throw away from Windsor Castle - and it's not your average watering hole.

The Prince of Wales confirmed his future outing to Pip Denny, who owns the eccentric Windsor bar The Shambles, with her husband Hamish. William was visiting the Dog and Duck in Soho in London back in May where he caught up with Pip just two days before King Charles' Coronation.

During the chat, the royal shared his plans to visit their eccentric Windsor venue - which is based inside the famous 'crooked house' - after the historical event, before adding just how much he loves a cocktail. See the candid moment in the video below.

Prince William reveals he loves a cocktail in candid video

After telling Pip he'd head down for a drink at The Shambles, which could be a local haunt for the Prince of Wales and his wife, he added excitedly: "I'll look that up, I love a cocktail. Best not to do it before the Coronation but maybe afterwards!"

Pip revealed that she forgot to add any royal title when calling out to the Prince and simply shouted "Will!" but it certainly paid off, as he was more than happy to stop and chat.

Pip and Hamish got the keys just hours before the Coronation weekend

When asked what she'd serve Willam and Kate, Pip said: "I would choose our spiced margarita and a glass of champagne - to keep it luxurious for the royals!"

The Wales' are currently enjoying their summer holiday in Norfolk and haven't yet been back to visit the cosy location. However, it's safe to say that even without a royal appearance from the future King, its early days have been steeped in royal celebrations, as they opened their doors on the Coronation weekend, after receiving the keys to the unforgettable venue just hours before.

The shambles is inside 'the crooked house' in Windsor

Naturally, Windsor was flooded with eager royal watchers at the time and served as the perfect location to relax with a drink whilst the pomp and circumstance of the Coronation took place. So, to say their first weekend was a success is certainly an understatement!

"People come in for a coffee and a pastry before they go off to the castle, and because of the care and attention, and then after the castle, they come back for a glass of wine," Pip said.

When The Shambles isn't focused on serving royal watchers it is serving the local community, which continues to be Pip and Hamish's vision for the future of the cosy venue.

The bar is just a stone's throw away from Windsor Castle

"The best way to describe The Shambles is as an extension of our house and home. Although it's very relaxed, it's still an elevated place because of the care and attention," Pip said.

Adding: "We want people to feel so welcome when they come in." The duo upped sticks from London, where they both worked in hospitality and have put their years of expertise in the field to create somewhere with impeccable service that is community-focused.

Pip also explained she wanted to create a safe space for women to be able to come and work with a coffee, as well as enjoy a cocktail, completely stress-free.

So, if you're heading over to Windsor, a trip to the fabulous new venue might land you with a royal encounter!