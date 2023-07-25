Why Kate Middleton and Prince William are spoilt for choice this summer

The Prince and Princess of Wales have lots of options for their summer break with children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are now on their summer holidays from Lambrook school. So where will the Wales family be spending their annual break?

This year, the family have more choice than ever for their summer holidays as Prince William has now acquired an array of properties under the Duchy of Cornwall.

One of the incredible places that he now presides over is the Isles of Scilly, which is a group of over 200 islands including the idyllic Tresco Island, where they could head this summer.

Prince William and Kate have stayed before with their family, back in 2019, staying at a stunning manor called Dolphin House.

© Getty Images Prince William has inherited the Isles of Scilly

The Duchy also presides over 28 beautiful holiday cottages across Cornwall, ranging from cute one-bedroom abodes like Harris cottage through to impressive grand residences like Restormel Manor.

The manor has nine bedrooms, three sitting rooms and three kitchens. Plus, there is a heated swimming pool, steam room and sauna, children's play area, tennis court and a games room. Could this be a spot that the family heads to this summer?

© Photo: Getty Images The royals also have Anmer Hall in Norfolk for holiday trips

There is also their countryside bolthole of Anmer Cottage as an option, which is ideal for immersing the kids in nature.

Royal fans were given a brief tour of the garden when the couple released a video of themselves playing with their children to mark their tenth wedding anniversary. Features include a Wendy house, a wooden seesaw and a large lawn surrounded by plants. The perfect play area!

The family have Great Park Windsor on their doorstep

The family relocated from London to their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage last year, and this is their first full summer in their private property so they could wish to simply enjoy some downtime here. The Great Windsor Park is practically their doorstep and they have lots of family nearby for visits.

Balmoral is another option for a few weeks at least as King Charles could continue his late mother's tradition and host the whole family at the grand Scottish home.

© Getty Could the royals be heading to Balmoral Castle?

Wherever the family ends up, we're sure William and Kate will ensure it is a fun, action-packed break for their children.

The kids like to be active and like an array of sports and they also enjoy getting outdoors to explore. In the past, William has said: "George particularly, if he's not outdoors he's quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside."

Baking could be another pastime on the agenda, as mother Princess Kate likes to bake everyone's birthday cakes and her love for making sweet treats has been passed down to the kids. We've seen the trio getting stuck in at their family kitchen for the Platinum Jubilee.