Where is Prince Harry staying while in the UK without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry is in the UK, ahead of attending the WellChild Awards this evening, and he's reportedly made the journey solo. Given the fact that the Duke of Sussex no longer leases Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where will he be staying during his trip?

While the royal has not identified his whereabouts during his stay, we do have some potential locations that he could be at.

Prince Harry was last in the UK to testify in court for his case against Mirror Group Newspaper in June, again details of his residence of choice were not revealed.

Harry's father King Charles has a whole host of properties at his disposal that he could offer up for his son to stay in free of charge. After all, places such as Frogmore Cottage do remain vacant.

The Daily Mail have also reported that a Buckingham Palace apartment could be offered as an olive branch to the Sussexes for when they are in town.

As well as royal property options, the Duke could decide to pay and stay at a hotel or apartment within the city. Harry is very conscious about his security and personal safety, which has been a bone of contention between himself and his family, so there is no doubt that this location would be completely under wraps.

Harry has a very close relationship with Princess Eugenie, and she has visited his Montecito family home multiple times since 2020, so this is one family member who would probably be happy to have him stopover. However, Ivy Cottage, her current residence, is very modest in size and with only three bedrooms for herself, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons August and Ernest, there may not be enough room for a lodger.

What has Prince Harry said about the WellChild awards?

Prince Harry is the patron of WellChild - the national charity for seriously ill children and their families and ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony in association with GSK, he said: "For over four decades, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families.

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year's awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

the ceremony will be streamed LIVE on HELLO!'s homepage, as we're official media partners for the heartwarming event.

Will Prince Harry see his family during his UK trip?

It is thought that Harry will remain in the UK until the 8 September, which is the first anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death. However, it is not known if he will meet up with his father King Charles and brother Prince William for the poignant day.