Why Invictus Games 2023 will be extra special for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are travelling to Germany

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, with Meghan flying out to join her husband, Prince Harry, shortly after the tournament begins on 9 September.

The international sports event will run until 16 September, with a number of different competitions taking place – from athletics to wheelchair basketball.

For founder Harry, the Invictus Games is incredibly close to his heart, and the tournament will be extra special this year, as it coincides with the Duke's 39th birthday on 15 September.

It's not been confirmed whether Harry will make a public appearance on the actual day, but no doubt Meghan and the Invictus community will make sure there are celebrations.

The Sussexes' reside in Montecito, California, but it's not known if the Duke and Duchess will be joined by their children, Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet during their trip to Germany.

Ahead of the Games, find out more about when and why the event was founded in the clip below…

WATCH: What are the Invictus Games?

All about Prince Harry

Prince Henry Charles Albert David was born on 15 September 1984 as the second son of then Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry was educated at Wetherby School in London, before boarding at Ludgrove and Eton College.

SEE: Teary-eyed Prince Harry overcome with emotion after Meghan Markle appears on stage in Netflix show

© Getty Diana takes William and Harry to school on Harry's first day at Wetherby

After leaving school and spending his gap year in Australia and Lesotho, he underwent training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Harry served in the army for ten years, including two tours of Afghanistan. After resigning from the military in 2015, he became a full-time working royal, with a particular focus on veterans, mental health and sport.

© Getty Harry served in the army for ten years

In 2016, he began dating US actress Meghan Markle, with the pair juggling a long-distance relationship with work commitments at first.

Meghan moved to London in 2017 and the couple announced their engagement in November 2017.

© Getty Harry and Meghan married in Windsor in 2018

They married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018, with royals and A-list celebrities in attendance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son, Prince Archie, in May 2019, followed by their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in June 2021.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan are parents to Archie and Lilibet

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior royals in January 2020 and later moved to the US, where they now reside in Montecito, California.