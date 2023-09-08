The Prince and Princess of Wales remember late Queen on one-year anniversary - live updates

As we wait for the Prince and Princess to arrive, we're remembering our favourite memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

And on the first episode of the new season of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, we have some very special guests.

We're joined by esteemed royal photographer Julian Calder - who has taken some of the late Queen's most iconic portraits and goes into detail about what Her Majesty was really like behind the lens.

He also reveals the cheeky sex book that the late Prince Philip had in his private office at Buckingham Palace and nearly made an appearance in one of his official portraits.

Also joining hosts Andrea Caamano, Emily Nash and Emmy Griffiths is writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who considers himself "lucky" to have spent a lot of time with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the new King and Queen.

He fondly remembers some fantastic anecdotes told to him by the Queen which make for an incredibly entertaining listen.

Listen here on Apple and Spotify.