The Prince and Princess of Wales remember late Queen on one-year anniversary - live updates

SUMMARY
- The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at St Davids Cathedral in Wales
HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast
As we wait for the Prince and Princess to arrive, we're remembering our favourite memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
And on the first episode of the new season of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, we have some very special guests.
We're joined by esteemed royal photographer Julian Calder - who has taken some of the late Queen's most iconic portraits and goes into detail about what Her Majesty was really like behind the lens.
He also reveals the cheeky sex book that the late Prince Philip had in his private office at Buckingham Palace and nearly made an appearance in one of his official portraits.
Also joining hosts Andrea Caamano, Emily Nash and Emmy Griffiths is writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who considers himself "lucky" to have spent a lot of time with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the new King and Queen.
He fondly remembers some fantastic anecdotes told to him by the Queen which make for an incredibly entertaining listen.
HELLO! is in Wales with the Prince and Princess
HELLO!'s Isabelle Casey is in sunny West Wales and waiting outside St Davids Cathedral for the Prince and Princess.
BREAKING
The Duke of Sussex was spotted leaving St George's Chapel in Windsor on the one-year anniversary of his late grandmother's death.
The King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, is the final resting place of the late Queen.
It comes after Prince Harry made his first visit to the UK since June to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday night.
The Duke paid tribute to Elizabeth II during his speech, as he said his late grandmother "is looking down on us".
See our coverage from the heartwarming evening here.
William and Kate's personal message
Ahead of their day in West Wales, the Prince and Princess shared a personal message to pay tribute to the late Queen.
Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the couple wrote: "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C."
They also shared three images, showing the late Queen dressed in blue and smiling, another of the monarch surrounded by her great-grandchildren at Balmoral, and a third from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
King Charles leads tributes to late Queen
King Charles led the tributes to his late mother as the clock struck midnight on Friday.
In a written and audio message, the monarch said: "In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.
"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all. Charles R."
The palace also shared a photograph of the late Queen, chosen by Charles, which was taken in 1968 by Cecil Beaton.
The late monarch is pictured wearing her Garter robes and wearing the diamond Grand Duchess Vladimir’s Tiara, with its pearl setting.
See who else has paid tribute to Her Late Majesty.
William and Kate's day in St Davids
The Prince and Princess of Wales are making a poignant trip to St Davids in West Wales today, during which they will commemorate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince William and Kate, both 41, will firstly attend a private service at St Davids Cathedral to mark the one-year anniversary of Her Late Majesty's passing.
St Davids has been a site of pilgrimage and worship for over 1,400 years, since St David, the patron saint of Wales, settled there with his monastic community in the sixth century.
The present cathedral dates from 1181 and welcomes around 300,000 visitors every year. It is the only UK cathedral where, since the Reformation, the Sovereign has had a special stall in the Quire among the members of the Chapter, and the late Queen sat there on four occasions during her visits to St Davids over the years.
After the service, the Prince and Princess will meet members of the local community in the adjacent cloister, including guests who met the late Queen during her visits to the city.
William and Kate, who were previously the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were appointed as the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles, following his accession on 8 September 2022.
Today marks the couple's first joint public engagements after their summer break.
On Thursday, William visited Bournemouth, to meet with local and national businesses, who have pledged to support his Homewards initiative – which aims to end homelessness for good.
During a visit to the town's Pret A Manger, the Prince was surprised by England football legend Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne.