Princess Kate looks regal in colour she rarely wears for moving moment

The Princess of Wales opted for muted marron when she paid her respects at St Davids Cathedral in Wales to mark the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Princess Kate looked regal in muted marron as she joined Prince William at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, Wales on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Flashing a warm smile, the Princess of Wales was pictured arriving at the private service in her elegant dresscoat by Eponine and smart hat by Sahar Millinery. The mother-of-three chose to pay her respects via the medium of fashion, shunning the traditional black of mourning in favour of her understated look.

WATCH: Princess Kate and Prince William arrive at St Davids Cathedral to pay their respects

The head-turning dresscoat boasted structured shoulder pads, a wrap-over front, and gold button detailing cinching it in at the waist. Princess Kate's statement hat and simple suede heels perfectly coordinated with the hue of her ensemble.

Of course, she chose to give a subtle nod to her husband's late grandmother via her apt choice of jewellery. She wore the Queen's precious pearl earrings, a firm favourite in her jewellery box since Her Late Majesty's passing.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate looked regal in muted maroon as she paid her respects at St Davids Cathedral on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Known as the 'Silver Jubilee Pearl Earrings,' they feature a diamond stud attached to an oval-shaped pearl. Kate opted for a natural beauty blend including a matte base, a pale pink lip and bronzed cheekbones.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, whose visit was delayed due to foggy weather, were greeted by 300 well-wishers gathered in the grounds of the ancient cathedral.

Following the service, Princess Kate and Prince William are set to greet members of the local community in the adjacent cloister, including several residents who have met the late Queen in the past.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate opted to wear Her Late Majesty's 'Silver Jubilee Pearl Earrings' in a fitting tribute

St Davids is renowned for being a site of pilgrimage and worship ever since St David, the patron saint of Wales, settled there with his monastic community in the sixth century.

Princess Kate's choice of attire for a sombre occasion is always impeccable. We love that she shied away from black, instead opting for a muted shade of maroon.

© Getty The Princess of Wales chose a dresscoat by Eponine and a hat by Sahar Millinery

From subtle tributes to her late grandmother-in-law via her jewellery to the veiled fascinator and silk face mask she wore for Prince Philip's funeral, the Princess of Wales perfectly marries respect, style and grace.

At the procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall last autumn, Kate debuted a statement pearl brooch in the shape of a shamrock as a mark of respect to Her Late Majesty.

© Getty William and Kate attended a private service at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, west Wales

The rarely-seen accessory was previously worn by the Queen during her visit to South Korea in 1999 and was a fitting choice for the sombre occasion.

Meanwhile, at the Queen's state funeral, Princess Kate was the picture of elegance in a Philip Treacy wide-brimmed hat that came complete with a subtle veil.

© Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales has worn the family heirloom jewellery a number of times in the past

She accessorised with a delicate pearl necklace to her look that belonged to the Queen and her Bahrain pearl drop earrings.

It wasn't just Kate elevating her mourning attire, however, with royals including Princess Beatrice and Lady Amelia Spencer sporting mourning bows.