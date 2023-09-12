Meghan Markle pictured at LAX as she prepares to reunite with Prince Harry for Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has been pictured at Los Angeles International Airport, where she took a plane to London before she is due to catch another flight to Germany.

The former Suits actress is on her way to Düsseldorf for her husband Prince Harry's Invictus Games tournament.

Looking relaxed and carefree, the Duchess of Sussex was seen smiling as she walked towards her plane. In pictures, obtained by MailOnline, the former actress was rocking slouchy three-quarter-length trousers and a dark blue knitted sweater.

With her dark tresses swept into a ponytail, Meghan accessorised with a large pair of sunglasses which were propped on her head. She also carried a leather holdall and wore chic white flats for the journey.

Meghan is preparing to join Prince Harry at the Paralympic-style games in Germany this week. This year's international sports event, which kicked off on Saturday, will run until 16 September, with a number of different competitions taking place – from athletics to wheelchair basketball.