Princess Kate impresses on solo visit and Princes George and Louis would be proud - best photos

Princess Kate turned heads on Thursday when she stepped out at Hampton Court Palace to host a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team.

As patron of the Rugby Football league, it's no surprise the Princess was beaming as she met members of the team who gathered to celebrate their recent success at the Rugby League World Cup.

Kate Middleton steps out at Hampton Court Palace

November’s tournament was England’s first since the inaugural competition in 2008. England beat reigning champions, France, 28-24.

The Princess is at Hampton Court Palace

The Princess looked as chic as ever, the 41-year-old wore a wintery plum-colored power suit layered over a soft white knit and accessorised with matching heels and a gold necklace. The mother-of-three wore her famous locks in an effortlessly glamorous straight style and her makeup was immaculately applied.

The Wheelchair World Cup took place at the same time as England’s men’s and women’s senior teams were playing competitive rugby, and the princess will hear about the benefits that brought.

Kate was all smiles at the event

As she arrived at the Palace, the Princess met with Simon Johnson the Chair of the Rugby Football League.

Kate met with the chairman of the Rugby Football League

During a visit last year to Twickenham in February last year, Kate revealed that Prince Louis and Prince George were keen fans of the game and revealed she was "worried" about Louis' enthusiasm for the sport as he gets older - so sweet!

She said: "They're all enjoying it, Louis is kamikaze, we’re worrying about when he gets older, he’ll be in the middle of everything."

Kate certainly brought the sunshine

Kate took over the Duke of Sussex's former roles as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union in February last year after he and the Duchess of Sussex stood down as working royals.