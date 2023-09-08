Prince Harry pictured arriving in Germany ahead of reunion with Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex will be opening the 2023 Invictus Games in the German city on Saturday

Prince Harry has now landed in Dusseldorf, where he will be opening the 2023 Invictus Games on Saturday, following a whistlestop visit to the UK where he attended the Wellchild Awards and paid tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the Duke of Sussex was seen leaving Düsseldorf International Airport, before entering a car and being driven to his hotel. Members of the public were seen recording his car as it entered the underground car park. Harry is believed to have left Windsor and directly headed to the airport where he caught a British Airways flight.

WATCH: Take a look back at the Queen's fondest family moments

The Duke arrived without his wife, Meghan Markle, who is currently back in the United States with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex will fly out to join her husband during the Games.

Harry returned to the UK on Wednesday in order to be present at the Wellchild Awards on Thursday, for which he is royal patron. The awards celebrate the incredible achievements and resilience of youngsters with complex medical needs and their families.

© Getty Harry had been at the WellChild Awards on Thursday

Ahead of this year's awards, the royal said: "For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritises the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families."

Harry missed the 2022 Awards due to the passing of his grandmother, the Queen, and he paid tribute to her in a speech given at the ceremony. "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," he said.

© Getty The Duke made a solo visit to the Queen's resting place

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight – happy we are together – continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

He also referenced his family who are back in Los Angeles, when he added: "As a father of two – and three dogs, so basically five – I'm acutely aware of the many joys and challenges that come with parenting. And that's with kids who aren't facing health challenges. So to the parent carers in the room, you have my sincerest admiration and respect."

© Samir Hussein Meghan is set to reunite with Harry during the Invictus Games

On Friday, Harry was seen leaving St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle as he paid his respects to the Queen on the one-year anniversary of her death. The late monarch is buried buried her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, within the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange kisses in romantic throwback holiday snaps

VIDEO: Relive the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their couple debut at Invictus Games

HELLO! understands that other members of the royal family have paid their respects privately at the chapel on Friday morning.

In the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and photographer Julian Calder share their favourite memoires of the late Queen. Listen here...