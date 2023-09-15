Why King Charles and Prince William have not acknowledged Prince Harry's birthday publicly

Prince Harry is celebrating his 39th birthday on Friday and will spend the day with his wife Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry turned 39 on Friday, and while he was showered with messages from friends and fans from all over the world, many noticed the lack of acknowledgement from members of his royal family.

The royal family's official social media accounts acknowledge the birthdays of working members of the royal family, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, and most recently Princess Anne, who turned 73 in August.

© Getty Prince Harry and his dad Charles pictured together in 2018

However, they recently confirmed that they no longer send public birthday wishes to those who are not senior working members of the royal family.

Despite the lack of public acknowledgement from his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, Prince Harry is having a day to remember, despite being miles away from his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Fans sang "Happy Birthday" to Prince Harry at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day seven of the Invictus Games

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle are attending day seven of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, and was greeted with gifts and cards as they made an early appearance to watch a volleyball match between Poland and Germany.

Once sat in the stands, alongside other spectators, Harry received a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday', much to Meghan's delight, who couldn't stop smiling.

The Prince is expected to continue the celebrations throughout the day and will enjoy a private birthday lunch with Meghan – an no doubt FaceTime his kids, who have stayed behind in Montecito.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan attend the sitting volleyball match between Poland and Germany

The duo have travelled without their kids, but Meghan explained earlier in the week, upon her arrival in Germany, that she had stayed behind a few days to help settle them ahead of her departure.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children

Speaking at a special dinner for family and friends, Meghan told the audience: "It is so special to be here, and I'm sorry that I was a little late to the party. Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago."