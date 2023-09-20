King Charles and Queen Camilla receive warm welcome in Paris for postponed France state visit - live updates

The King and Queen will shortly be arriving in Paris for the start of their postponed state visit to France.

Charles and Camilla will begin their three-day trip to Paris and Bordeaux with a ceremonial welcome at the Arc de Triomphe and later, a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

The couple had originally been due to visit the country in March, but their trip was postponed after widespread rioting and days of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension age reforms.

The state visit will mark His Majesty’s 35th official visit to France, and Her Majesty’s ninth official visit.

In March, the King and Queen still carried out the second leg of their travels with a three-day state visit to Germany, making it the first of their reign.