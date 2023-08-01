7 Royals in Barbie pink! Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice & more surprising outfits

The Barbiecoretrend is in full swing thanks in part to the global success of Great Gerwig's box office delight, Barbie.
Neon pink garments have been flying off the shelves quicker than you can say 'Barbie Land' and the likes of ultra-feminine silhouettes and sparkles galore have made a welcome comeback.
But did you know that Greta's production designer Sarah Greenwood used a very specific shade of pink for her charming set design? Whilst Mattel's Barbie doll is synonymous with a plethora of rosy tints, Sarah leaned into the quintessentially 'girly' neon pink.
According toArchitectural Digest, the specific shade used was a fluorescent pink concocted by Rosco, a company that specialises in 'supersaturated', highly pigmented colours.
In the pink: Barbiecore explained
Barbiecore may have entered fashion parlance in 2022 but it has been around for several years. Rapper Nicki Minaj has channelled Barbie to such an extent throughout her career, fans have dubbed her "Barbz". And the hundreds of Barbiecore Pinterest boards created since 2019 show how pink couture has captured the public's imagination.
Its 2022 surge can be ascribed to Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli whose pink-themed Valentino Fall runway show in March of that year took the fashion world by storm. The trend was further turbocharged both when Anne Hathaway attended another Valentino show wearing nothing but pink and a flood of fuchsia-clad celebrities rocked up at the Grammy's,
As the Barbiecore trend rumbles on, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at all the times members of the royal family, both here in the UK and beyond, have served up a slice of pure Barbie perfection. Keep scrolling for the very best in dopamine dressing…
Queen Elizabeth II
The late monarch wowed in head-to-toe pink
Our OG Barbiecore Queen! The late monarch Queen Elizabeth IIhad a technicolour wardrobe brimming with gorgeous rainbow pieces. From monochromatic blue outfits to sunshine yellow coatdresses, it's fair to say Her Majesty adored wearing bright hues.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Queen Elizabeth II owned several bright pink garments which most definitely made her stand out from the crowd. Back in 2005, she donned a particularly cheery flamingo-pink coat for the Queen's Cup Final polo match at Guards Polo Club.
She teamed her striking garment with a coordinating upturned hat and finished off her bold ensemble with an even brighter pink lipstick.
Princess Diana
Princess Diana looked delightful in her polka-dot garment
The late Princess Diana quickly became renowned for her sartorial flair during the 80s and 90s. She adroitly managed to fuse royal chic with the latest high-street trends, making her a veritable source of fashion envy.
Prince Harry and Prince William's mother turned heads in a number of ultra-feminine pink garments including her chic pink and white polka dot dress crafted by Donald Campbell.
She famously wore the playful frock during her visit to Rome in 1985. Did anyone else detect a smidgen of 'Pink & Fabulous' Barbie?
Princess Kate
Princess Kate looked pretty in pink
The Princess of Wales has absolutely nailed it when it comes to glamorous royal events. Ever partial to a bit of sparkle, the mother-of-three looked the picture of elegance back in 2022 when she attended a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
For the glitzy occasion, Kate, 41, looked sublime in a floor-length pink gown designed by The Vampire's Wife. Her dress featured whimsical capped sleeves, a nipped-in waistline and an elegant A-line skirt.
Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall won us over with her expert colour clashing
Zara Tindall is never one to shy away from a bold look, and she did just that in June 2022 for a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.
The mother-of-three, 42, most definitely channelled her inner Barbie in her statement hot pink frock designed by Laura Green London. And by donning a pastel lilac headpiece adorned with pretty flowers, the late Queen's eldest grandchild made a strong case for intentional colour clashing.
Princess Beatrice
Beatrice stole the limelight in her bold mini dress
Princess Beatrice's wardrobe is teeming with gorgeous mini dresses! The red haired royal frequently surprises royal fans with her playful frocks – and we're totally here for it… Back in 2016, Beatrice, 34, turned heads in a cerise-pink dress as she attended the wedding of Petra Palumbo and Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat.
She looked flawless in her vibrant garment which featured a skater skirt, a sophisticated boat neckline and a cinched-in waistline. *Chef's kiss*.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain charmed royal fans with her monochromatic ensemble
Queen Letizia of Spain has plenty of pink pieces floating about in her sartorial archive. And in December 2022, she whipped out a timeless candyfloss pink coat for a special visit to the Niño Jesus University Children's Hospital.
Opting for a monochromatic look, the royal, 50, paired her striking coat with a pair of matching cigarette trousers and a simple pleated blouse.
Lady Gabriella Windsor
Lady Gabriella Windsor exuded confidence
The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Windsoris a constant source of style inspiration. No matter the occasion, she always looks impossibly chic and immaculately presented.
For King Charles and Queen Camilla's joint coronationat Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023, Lady Gabriella rocked a bright fuchsia tailored coat dress featuring a belted waistline and buttons galore. She elevated her Barbie-esque ensemble with a coordinating magenta-hued hat, a sparkling clover lapel pin and a blush pink clutch. Divine!