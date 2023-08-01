7 Royals in Barbie pink! Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice & more surprising outfits

Even the late Queen Elizabeth II had a soft spot for the rosy hue

The Barbiecore trend is in full swing thanks in part to the global success of Great Gerwig's box office delight, Barbie.

Neon pink garments have been flying off the shelves quicker than you can say 'Barbie Land' and the likes of ultra-feminine silhouettes and sparkles galore have made a welcome comeback.

But did you know that Greta's production designer Sarah Greenwood used a very specific shade of pink for her charming set design? Whilst Mattel's Barbie doll is synonymous with a plethora of rosy tints, Sarah leaned into the quintessentially 'girly' neon pink.

According to Architectural Digest, the specific shade used was a fluorescent pink concocted by Rosco, a company that specialises in 'supersaturated', highly pigmented colours.

In the pink: Barbiecore explained © Matt Winkelmeyer Barbiecore may have entered fashion parlance in 2022 but it has been around for several years. Rapper Nicki Minaj has channelled Barbie to such an extent throughout her career, fans have dubbed her "Barbz". And the hundreds of Barbiecore Pinterest boards created since 2019 show how pink couture has captured the public's imagination. Its 2022 surge can be ascribed to Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli whose pink-themed Valentino Fall runway show in March of that year took the fashion world by storm. The trend was further turbocharged both when Anne Hathaway attended another Valentino show wearing nothing but pink and a flood of fuchsia-clad celebrities rocked up at the Grammy's, With the release of Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated movie in July, Barbiecore is here to stay and the unconverted may as well get on board now or face looking rather drab this "Barbie summer". So if your wardrobe is distinctly lacking in pink, check out HELLO!'s guide to the 12 things needed to perfect Barbiecore in 2023.

As the Barbiecore trend rumbles on, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at all the times members of the royal family, both here in the UK and beyond, have served up a slice of pure Barbie perfection. Keep scrolling for the very best in dopamine dressing…

1 7 Queen Elizabeth II © Getty The late monarch wowed in head-to-toe pink Our OG Barbiecore Queen! The late monarch Queen Elizabeth II had a technicolour wardrobe brimming with gorgeous rainbow pieces. From monochromatic blue outfits to sunshine yellow coatdresses, it's fair to say Her Majesty adored wearing bright hues. You may also like The Core glossary: From Barbiecore to Coquettecore and more Perhaps unsurprisingly, Queen Elizabeth II owned several bright pink garments which most definitely made her stand out from the crowd. Back in 2005, she donned a particularly cheery flamingo-pink coat for the Queen's Cup Final polo match at Guards Polo Club. She teamed her striking garment with a coordinating upturned hat and finished off her bold ensemble with an even brighter pink lipstick.

2 7 Princess Diana © Getty Princess Diana looked delightful in her polka-dot garment The late Princess Diana quickly became renowned for her sartorial flair during the 80s and 90s. She adroitly managed to fuse royal chic with the latest high-street trends, making her a veritable source of fashion envy. Prince Harry and Prince William's mother turned heads in a number of ultra-feminine pink garments including her chic pink and white polka dot dress crafted by Donald Campbell. She famously wore the playful frock during her visit to Rome in 1985. Did anyone else detect a smidgen of 'Pink & Fabulous' Barbie?

3 7 Princess Kate © Getty Princess Kate looked pretty in pink The Princess of Wales has absolutely nailed it when it comes to glamorous royal events. Ever partial to a bit of sparkle, the mother-of-three looked the picture of elegance back in 2022 when she attended a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. For the glitzy occasion, Kate, 41, looked sublime in a floor-length pink gown designed by The Vampire's Wife. Her dress featured whimsical capped sleeves, a nipped-in waistline and an elegant A-line skirt.

4 7 Zara Tindall © Getty Zara Tindall won us over with her expert colour clashing Zara Tindall is never one to shy away from a bold look, and she did just that in June 2022 for a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The mother-of-three, 42, most definitely channelled her inner Barbie in her statement hot pink frock designed by Laura Green London. And by donning a pastel lilac headpiece adorned with pretty flowers, the late Queen's eldest grandchild made a strong case for intentional colour clashing.

5 7 Princess Beatrice © Getty Beatrice stole the limelight in her bold mini dress Princess Beatrice's wardrobe is teeming with gorgeous mini dresses! The red haired royal frequently surprises royal fans with her playful frocks – and we're totally here for it… Back in 2016, Beatrice, 34, turned heads in a cerise-pink dress as she attended the wedding of Petra Palumbo and Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat. She looked flawless in her vibrant garment which featured a skater skirt, a sophisticated boat neckline and a cinched-in waistline. *Chef's kiss*.

6 7 Queen Letizia of Spain © Getty Queen Letizia of Spain charmed royal fans with her monochromatic ensemble Queen Letizia of Spain has plenty of pink pieces floating about in her sartorial archive. And in December 2022, she whipped out a timeless candyfloss pink coat for a special visit to the Niño Jesus University Children's Hospital. Opting for a monochromatic look, the royal, 50, paired her striking coat with a pair of matching cigarette trousers and a simple pleated blouse.