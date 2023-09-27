Princess Kate joins children on fun-filled sensory playdate in Kent

The Princess of Wales met youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities in Sittingbourne, Kent

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a fun-filled morning with children on Wednesday as she took part in a sensory class at a local specialist centre.

Kate paid a visit to the Orchards Centre in Sittingbourne, Kent where she met youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities as well as their families.

The purpose of Kate's visit was to learn about the work of the National Portage Association, a home-visiting educational service for children from birth up until pre-school age across England and Wales.

Princess Kate arrives for her playdate in Kent

Take a look at the best photos from Kate's day out…

© Getty Princess Kate was given a warm welcome from staff as she arrived shortly before lunchtime on Wednesday. Looking as elegant as always, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore a red blazer, black trousers and a cream top for her playdate.

© Getty She tied her long tresses up into a bun and kept her accessories simple with gold hoops.

© Getty A closer look at Kate's elegant updo.

LISTEN: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis go to school on Saturdays