Princess Kate joins children on fun-filled sensory playdate in Kent

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a fun-filled morning with children on Wednesday as she took part in a sensory class at a local specialist centre.
Kate paid a visit to the Orchards Centre in Sittingbourne, Kent where she met youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities as well as their families.
The purpose of Kate's visit was to learn about the work of the National Portage Association, a home-visiting educational service for children from birth up until pre-school age across England and Wales.
Take a look at the best photos from Kate's day out…
