Princess Kate and Queen Camilla's next joint tiara moment revealed?

The King and Queen will host South Korean leader for a state visit

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales's next joint tiara moment could be sooner than you think.

The president of South Korea is set to pay a state visit to the UK in November after accepting an invitation from the King.

Charles and Camilla will host Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee at Buckingham Palace.

Traditionally, the state visit sees the royal family host their guests at a glittering state banquet in the palace's ballroom.

The white-tie dress code sees gentlemen don tuxedos and ladies wear long gowns. And for the royal ladies that usually means tiaras.

While it is yet to be confirmed whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance for the state visit, it's likely that Kate will opt for one of her go-to jewels.

At the first state visit of the King's reign, where the royals hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa last autumn, Kate wowed in a white embellished Jenny Packham gown and the Lover's Knot tiara.

© Getty Kate at last year's state banquet in Jenny Packham and the Lover's Knot tiara

The diamond and pearl headpiece was once worn frequently by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla wowed in a royal blue lace evening dress by Bruce Oldfield, and late Queen Elizabeth II's sapphire and diamond tiara.

Despite carrying out a three-day state visit to France last week, Camilla did not wear a tiara for the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles. The Queen looked incredible in a navy caped Dior gown with a matching sapphire and diamond earring and necklace set.

Camilla is likely to wear a tiara for the State Opening of Parliament in London on 7 November, as this year's event is expected to include its full ceremonial elements.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore the Greville tiara in Germany

But before that, the Queen donned the spectacular Greville tiara for her state visit to Germany in March.

The last time the Princess of Wales had a tiara moment was at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa in Jordan.

For the evening reception, Kate glittered in a shimmering pink Jenny Packham dress with the Lover's Knot tiara. See her and William's showstopping arrival in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate wows in tiara at Jordan royal wedding reception

And at the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace last December, the Princess brought back the Lotus Flower tiara to wear with her red Jenny Packham gown.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wearing the Lotus Flower tiara at the 2022 Diplomatic reception

Kate first wore a tiara on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011. She was loaned the Cartier Halo tiara, which dates back to 1936 and belonged to the late Queen Mother.

However, the Princess hasn't reworn her wedding jewels since her nuptials.

© Getty Kate wore the Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day

Royal ladies used to often wear jewels to film premieres and balls.

However, in modern times, tiaras are usually reserved for state banquets, the Diplomatic Corps reception and the State Opening of Parliament.

