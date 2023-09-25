Princess Kate tells off Prince William during latest joint outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to their royal duties earlier this month, and for one of their first joint engagements together, they visited a forest school.

Prince William and Kate, 41, joined children and staff at Madley Primary's Forest School in Hereford to learn how outdoor learning is prioritised within its curriculum.

The couple got stuck in, sitting around a campfire with the students, sawing logs and taking a look inside some of the wooden dens.

And there was one funny moment as Kate jokingly chastised her husband William for accidentally dismantling one of the structures.

As the group laughed, William carefully placed the branches back on the den and quipped: "I want to come back and see that it's still in one piece!"

The Prince's Duchy of Cornwall and Madley Primary School have been partners of the Forest School initiative for the last 12 years as the Duchy supplied Madley Primary School with a woodland site at Brampton Hill Wood in order to enable the Forest School to take place in Hereford.

William took over managing the Duchy estate following his father King Charles's accession to the throne in September 2022.

The Prince and Princess also visited We Are Farming Minds, a charity working to support the mental health of farmers in rural communities throughout the county.

© Getty William and Kate chat with children around the campfire

Last week, William carried out a two-day solo visit to New York in support of his Earthshot Prize, where he enjoyed an early morning jog in Central Park.

Meanwhile, last Monday, Kate tested out her flying skills and got quite the shock as she inflated a lifejacket during a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton in Somerset.

And last Tuesday, she visited youth intervention charity Streets of Growth in East London.

