Princess Kate goes back to her roots as she visits textile mill in Leeds – best photos

The Princess of Wales carried out a very personal engagement on Tuesday as she visited a textile mill in Leeds, AW Hainsworth, which has a special connection to her ancestors.

Kate's paternal ancestors were the owners of the woollen manufacturer and merchant William Lupton & Co, and in 1958, her great-great grandfather sold the family business to AW Hainsworth.

Prince William's wife has long been passionate about the importance of the textile industry and was able to learn more about it during her tour. Take a look at the best photos from Kate's day out...

Princess Kate arrives at textile mill rocking an olive green power suit

© Getty Princess Kate rocked an olive green Burberry power suit as she arrived at the textile mill. The corporate yet chic style is fast becoming her signature look. We spoke to royal style expert Miranda Holder about why Kate is suddenly only stepping out in suits. Find out what she had to say here.

© Getty The royal mum accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace.

© Getty Kate received a warm welcome at the textiles mill, which was first established in 1738. Her great-grandfather Noel Middleton was a director of the mill. He was married to Kate's great-grandmother Olive Lupton and the couple had three sons: Christoper, Anthony and Peter, the latter being Kate's paternal grandfather, the father of Michael Middleton. Noel and his descendants were involved in the sale of William Lupton & Co. to AW Hainsworth.

© Getty To this day, AW Hainsworth remains a heritage textile mill that produces British woollen cloth and fabrics to a wide range of customers – from fashion and homeware brands to the Armed Forces. Its fabrics were also on display during King Charles' coronation earlier this May, as well as Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. Kate, who has long been passionate about the importance of the textiles industry, was given a tour of the mill and shown the traditional machinery and techniques still in use today.