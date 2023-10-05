Prince William and Princess Kate's unusual date night revealed

Prince Wiliam and Princess Kate enjoyed a top-secret date night last Friday - and it's not where you'd expect.

The royal couple headed out for an evening at the salerooms of auctioneers Dreweatts, in Berkshire according to the MailOnline. The lavish collection on offer at the three-day event belonged to the late Robert Kime, who was hired by King Charles in 2000 to overhaul Highgrove and Clarence House.

In fact, the event was a full royal family affair as one of the pieces featured in the collection belongs to Lady Chatto, Prince William's second cousin. The auction sold Mr. Kime's personal selection from his homes in London and Provence, with one of Lady Sarah's oil paintings included amongst the 750 lots.

Lady Sarah, 59, is the late Queen's only niece and is the daughter of the late Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The couple shared a fun evening out together

After attending Bedales School, she studied at the Camberwell School of Art and at the Royal Academy Schools.

The royal has been exhibiting her paintings at the Redfern Gallery since 1995, and her work has appeared in various other exhibitions over the years.

© Getty A piece of Lady Chatto's work was featured in the collection

It isn't known whether the royal couple put in an offer for any of the pieces, but if they did, it is likely they would have been for their friends and family, rather than something for themselves.

The vast location of the auction was certainly fit for a royal audience. The Donnington Priory is a luxe country mansion in the heart of Berkshire, an hour outside of London. The house sits on an immaculately primed garden next to a lake.

© Dreweatts Lady Sarah Chatto's oil painting Interior, Scotland

News of the pair's evening follows Princess Kate's latest royal outing where she attended the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell. There she joined volunteers who were packing aid boxes to send to Ukraine. The Ukrainian name Vsi Razom means "all together" in English.

The Princess shed light on the work of the hub, which supports Ukrainians affected by the ongoing conflict. Kate looked incredibly stylish for the outing, donning a white shirt, grey sweater vest, and grey trousers.

Further embracing the TikTok-approved look, she wore her long brunette tresses down in blown-out waves - her newly trimmed 'bangs' adding an extra va va voom.