Kate Middleton and Prince William bond with schoolchildren as they celebrate Black History Month in Cardiff – live updates

Prince William and Kate bond with schoolchildren as they celebrate Black History Month in Cardiff – best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a school and met members of the Windrush generation

The Princess of Wales visits the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff
Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa BarcelonaContent Managing Editor
The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Cardiff on Tuesday to celebrate the start of Black History Month and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK.

William and Kate were given a warm welcome in the Welsh capital as they arrived for their first engagement – a visit to the Grange Pavilion.

Prince William and Kate meet with school children at the Grange Pavilion as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month in Cardiff© Getty

The couple were greeted by scores of school children waving Welsh flags who were clearly excited to see the Prince and Princess in person.

The Princess of Wales speaks with school children at the Grange Pavilion as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month in Cardiff© Getty

A natural with children, the mother-of-three charmed the youngsters as she walked along and greeted them.

atherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Grange Pavilion as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will meet members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales. © Getty

Kate looked immaculate as usual and opted for another power suit, this time by Holland Cooper. It is fast becoming her signature style.

The Princess of Wales visits the Grange Pavilion as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month© Getty

She opted for loose waves and a middle parting.

William and Kate wave to school children as they depart from the Grange Pavilion© Getty

The royals waved to schoolchildren as they completed their welcome walkabout.

