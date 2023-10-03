Prince William and Kate bond with schoolchildren as they celebrate Black History Month in Cardiff – best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Cardiff on Tuesday to celebrate the start of Black History Month and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK.

William and Kate were given a warm welcome in the Welsh capital as they arrived for their first engagement – a visit to the Grange Pavilion.

© Getty The couple were greeted by scores of school children waving Welsh flags who were clearly excited to see the Prince and Princess in person.

© Getty A natural with children, the mother-of-three charmed the youngsters as she walked along and greeted them.

© Getty Kate looked immaculate as usual and opted for another power suit, this time by Holland Cooper. It is fast becoming her signature style.

© Getty She opted for loose waves and a middle parting.