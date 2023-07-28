Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband mark family occasion

Lady Sarah Chatto is the daughter of the late Princess Margaret

There were calls for celebration for Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel's family on Friday.

The couple marked their eldest son Samuel's 27th birthday on 28 July.

It comes weeks after Lady Sarah (who is the daughter of the late Princess Margaret) celebrated her 29th wedding anniversary with Daniel.

Samuel David Benedict Chatto grew up in Kensington, London. He was educated at Eton and later studied history of art at the University of Edinburgh.

Following in his mother's artistic footsteps, Sam has since worked at North Shore Pottery where he began his ceramics practice.

He told The Daily Mail in 2019: "I'm working in clay to create functional and sculptural wood-fired ceramics from my home and studio in West Sussex. I've always had a strong affinity with creating objects, having spent much of my childhood crafting imagined landscapes and sculptural models, which naturally led me to clay during my later years at school."

Three of his works were also exhibited at At The Chapel, a restaurant in Bruton, Somerset.

© Getty Sam Chatto, pictured in November 2022

© Getty Lady Sarah with her sons, Samuel and Arthur

Sam and his younger brother, Arthur, have attended some major royal events over the years, including King Charles and Queen Camilla's in May, the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, and Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

Meanwhile, Arthur, 24, who also attended the University of Edinburgh, joined the Royal Marines last year.

Samuel and Arthur have two maternal cousins – Charles and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, who are the children of David Armstrong-Jones and his ex-wife, Serena.

© Getty Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto on their wedding day, with their bridesmaids, including Zara Tindall

Lady Sarah married British artist and former actor Daniel Chatto on 14 July 1994 at St Stephen's, Walbrook in the City of London.

The bride wore a wedding dress by Jasper Conran and the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which is made from three brooches.

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, was among the bridal party.