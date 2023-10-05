Princess Kate plays wheelchair rugby in Hull - best photos

The Princess of Wales has arrived in Hull for a sporty engagement.

Kate, 41, who is patron of the Rugby Football League, has ditched her signature trouser suit for the league's navy training kit and a pair of white trainers.

The royal mum is taking part in a Rugby League Inclusivity Day hosted by the Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the University Hull.

The Princess is trying her hand at wheelchair rugby as she joins a training session with members of the world-cup winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad. DON'T MISS Princess Kate's Disney princess ponytail is the perfect hairstyle for sporty engagement in Hull The team were crowned World Champions in November 2022, and in January, Kate hosted a reception for the team at Hampton Court Palace, where she spoke about her children's love of rugby. Wheelchair Rugby League is currently the most inclusive format across Rugby League, providing the opportunity for all to play together regardless of gender or disability.

© Getty Kate converts Kate has been a huge rugby fan since her childhood, and last month attended an England Rugby World Cup match in Marseille, France. In a piece for Vanity Fair in 2014, the royal's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, wrote about her family's love for the sport: "Rugby was a big thing for our family, and the focal point was international matches, which were often played on Saturday afternoons and were as much social as sporting occasions. © Getty Kate sported a bandage on two Kate sported a bandage on two of her fingers again, HELLO! understands as a precaution after recently injuring herself on her children's trampoline.

© Getty A team talk before the game During the visit, Kate will also learn more about Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL), a full contact version of the game adapted for players with physical disabilities who want to access a running version of the sport, and Learning Disability Rugby League (LDRL), a non-competitive version of the sport specifically adapted for those with learning disabilities.

© Getty Kate donned a Rugby Football League tracksuit The royal will take part in ball skills and drills with PDRL and LDRL players, alongside students from Hull FC's Centre of Excellence. The Hull FC Centre of Excellence provides a holistic, industry-specific programme for 16 to 18 year olds who are interested in physical activity and working in sport, attracting and developing the best talent both locally and from further afield.

