Watch Prince Harry and Prince Archie's throwback father-son moment in amazing fairytale garden

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle allowed cameras into their vast Montecito mansion to film their Netflix docuseries and one of the wholesome moments that was captured was when the Duke of Sussex carried his young son Prince Archie through a magical flower garden at their property...

WATCH: See baby Archie get carried through his family garden

Their garden is a highlight of their exclusive estate with its own swimming pool, pond and a vast playpark for the children.

Since this clip was taken, the couple have gone on to welcome their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana, and we're sure she enjoys the impressive outdoor space too.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan Markle revealed that it was a garden feature which sold them on the property in the first place. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," the Duchess said.

The beautiful sunset at Harry and Meghan's home

They both love the "calm" and "healing" vibe of the property nothing says zen more than their beautiful garden.

© Image / Giggster The royal couple also have an outdoor pool at home.

As well as glimpses inside their current mansion with a massive kitchen and beautiful home office, the Netflix series also included looks inside their UK home of Frogmore Cottage that they have recently been told to give up.

© PA Images The couple have left Frogmore Cottage

A number of personal photographs were revealed, including a photograph of Harry and Meghan inside the property's amazing kitchen in the teasing trailer, and we were blown away.

Another programme snippet gave an insight into bathtime with baby Archie when they were living at Frogmore in Windsor. Archie was pictured reaching out of the bath with his hair wet from the tub while his proud parents looked on beaming with love.

The couple have now given up their UK home

It is still unclear who will move into the 10-bedroom property now that Harry and Meghan have removed their belongings. Watch this space!

