Princess Kate delivers passionate speech as she and Prince William mark World Mental Health Day - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day, where Kate delivered a moving speech, in which she said: "Simply talking about mental health is just not enough."

Prince William and Kate, both 41, were joined by famous faces from BBC Radio 1 as they hosted the forum for young people, run in partnership with The Mix, a leading digital charity for the under 25s.

And in a poignant tribute, the Princess wore a pair of earrings given to her by Maidenhead Rugby Club coach, Sarah Renton, which were made in memory of her 17-year-old daughter, Issy, who tragically took her own life earlier this year.

Kate also sported a yellow LK Bennett blazer, in a nod to YoungMinds' #HelloYellow campaign.

WATCH: Princess Kate makes moving speech to mark World Mental Health Day

© Getty Mental health has been a big focus for William and Kate for years The event had the theme – Exploring our Emotional Worlds – and brought together 100 young delegates, nominated by ten leading mental health and youth engagement charities.

© Getty William and Kate marked World Mental Health Day in Birmingham The group discussed the specific mental health challenges their generation faces, explore what more they could do to understand and manage their emotions and discuss the solutions that could support them to better look after their own and each other’s mental wellbeing. The forum comes a year after the Prince and Princess participated in a special episode of BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat for World Mental Health Day. The episode saw them speak to four young people about their experiences and the importance of speaking out on mental health.

© Getty The groups discussed strategies through different crafts and activities Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses and The Royal Foundation are committed to helping find the solutions that will enable young people to better look after their own and each other’s wellbeing. Work is currently underway on the next phase of The Prince and Princess’ efforts on this vital issue."

© Getty William and Kate will carry out several engagements to mark World Mental Health Day this week Tuesday's outing was the start of a series of events for the couple, who have been raising awareness about the issue of mental health for a number of years, including through their Heads Together campaign, launched in 2016.

© Getty William and Kate's Royal Foundation launched Heads Together in 2016 Over the next two days, William and Kate will take part in royal engagements with university students and emergency responders to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing.

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out which major character Prince Harry inspired in a Hollywood movie