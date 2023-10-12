Queen Camilla has stunning photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton on display at London home

London's historic Clarence House was alive with the rhythmic cadence of poetry and the hum of conversation on a Tuesday evening.

Queen Camilla had opened the doors of her residence to mark a significant milestone - 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation.

But as attendees reveled in the literary ambiance, one particular detail about the decor caught the collective eye: a captivating photograph of Prince William and Kate Middleton from their wedding day in April 2011.

The photograph on display, featuring the immediate royal family, including a tribute to the late Queen Mother, served as a testament to the bonds within the royal household.

Camilla, the picture of elegance in her blue peacock print silk dress designed by Fiona Clare, ensured that the evening was memorable for all.

The evening's guest list included prominent figures in the world of arts, notably Helena Bonham Carter and Natascha McElhone.

The Harry Potter and Sweeney Todd star, mesmerized guests with her reading of "Yes", a poignant piece by William Stafford.

"It’s never too late to start," shared Camilla while discussing her passion for poetry, a sentiment that seemed to resonate throughout the room.

William Sieghart, the founder of the Forward Arts Foundation, echoed this spirit in his speech, taking attendees on a journey through the history and evolution of the charity.

"It’s remarkable the journey that poetry has been on in those 30 years, because when I began, it was a slightly forgotten art form," he reflected.

His pride in the charity's accomplishments was evident as he added: "But, in a way, it’s our greatest cultural export to the world."

Sieghart's words highlighted the importance of having Queen Camilla’s involvement with the Forward Arts Foundation, describing it as "marvellous" and a testament to the charity's success in realizing its goals.

The Forward Arts Foundation stands at the forefront of celebrating poetic talent, annually curating the Forward Prizes for Poetry and the Forward Book of Poetry, which compiles the year’s best poems.

Additionally, their anthology titled Poems of the Decade is an integral part of the A-level curriculum, enriching the literary journey of nearly 8,000 students.

Helena shared her admiration for poetry, crediting William Sieghart and the Forward Arts Foundation for revitalizing interest in this art form.

"They have single-handedly, together with the Forward Prizes, brought poetry more into people’s minds as a very necessary, fantastic, and essential thing," she expressed.

Furthermore, she praised Camilla's appreciation for words, emphasizing the therapeutic power of poetry and its significance for mental well-being.