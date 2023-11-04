Sadness for King Charles following family death

King Charles faced sadness earlier this week after it was confirmed that his first cousin once removed, Albemarle Bowes-Lyon had died on 30 October, with the Dundee Courier confirming the news.

Alongside being the King's cousin, Albemarle was also a nephew of the late Queen Mother, who died in 2002. Albemarle died at the age of 83 and was the brother of Fergus Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore and Mary and Patricia. The publication confirmed that a "private funeral" for Albemarle would be held at a later date, which will be a "celebration" of his life.

WATCH: Relive the most emotional moments from the Queen's funeral

Albemarle was close with members of the royal family and was invited to both the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral. However, he was not included on the guest list for the coronation of the King.

The news of Albemarle's death came on the day that the King and Queen Camilla headed to Kenya for their royal tour. The pair flew out on RAF Voyager which is typically used by Senior UK government officials and working royals.

© Getty Albemarle attended the late Queen's coronation and funeral

During their trip, the couple met members of the Kenyan government, UN staff, faith leaders and young people. Charles and Camilla also watched Kenyan marines, trained by the Royal Marines, staging a mock covert beach landing when they visit Mtongwe naval base in Mombasa.

For their first day, the duo kicked off their trip with a ceremonial greeting and a lavish state banquet. Kenya’s President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, met the royal couple at the official residence in the capital Nairobi. The state banquet was held in the King and Queen's honour, and Charles paid tribute to his late mother, who found out she would be Queen during a visit to the country.

© Getty The monarch was recently in Kenya

The King and Queen's programme reflects the areas where Kenya and the UK are working together, from tackling climate change and promoting youth opportunity and employment to working to establish a more stable region.

© Getty A private funeral will be held for Albemarle

READ: King Charles's cousin shares sadness over Matthew Perry's death after memoir 'taught' her so much

RELATED: King Charles appears emotional after being shown poignant photograph related to late mother

LISTEN: How Prince William is helping to save the world