King Charles's cousin shares sadness over Matthew Perry's death after memoir 'taught' her so much

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten has shared a touching tribute to Matthew Perry, who died tragically at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home.

In an Instagram Stories post, Lady Tatiana, who is the daughter of the King's cousin, shared how the Friends star's 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, had made an impact on her work.

Sharing an image of the book, the psychotherapist and equestrian wrote: "I've always turned to Friends when I haven't been feeling quite right. Whether I'm sad, low, sick or exhausted, recovering, hungover or just needing a little comforting. Chandler Bing has always made me smile and I'm so sad today to hear of Matt Perry's passing."

Highlighting Matthew's work around raising awareness about addiction, Lady Tatiana: "I read his book while I was working at a rehab. It taught me so much and I highly recommend you read it, particularly if you're interested in mental health or addiction.

"Watching Friends after reading it was a totally different experience, particularly season 3 as the book explains what turmoil Perry was in during filming / what drugs he was using. A sad day, and maybe one spent watching my favourite and very comforting Friends."

It was Matthew's dying wish that he be remembered for helping others, telling podcaster Tom Power just last year: "When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. I'm glad of that... But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice."

© Instagram Lady Tatiana's Instagram tribute to Matthew Perry

© Getty Lady Tatiana Mountbatten is a psychotherapist

Throughout his life, the 17 Again star battled severe drug and alcohol addiction. Yet, in these struggles, he found purpose. Turning his Malibu property into a men's sober living facility named Perry House, he became a beacon of hope for many grappling with addiction.

Matthew added in the interview: "If an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'will you help me?' I will always say 'yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can't always do it for myself.' So I do that, whenever I can. In groups, or one on one."

© Getty Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing in Friends

Lady Tatiana recently welcomed the arrival of her first child with her husband, Alexander 'Alick' Dru.

She shared the first gorgeous images of her daughter Elodie on Instagram last week, writing: "One month of motherhood…and what a month it’s been! Elodie arrived on 20th September. It’s already going far too quickly."

Lady Tatiana's parents are Sarah Walker and George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven, who is a second cousin to King Charles. They also share a son, Henry Mountbatten, Earl of Medina, born in 1991.

Are Meghan and Harry leaving Montecito? Find out in the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast