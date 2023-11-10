The Prince and Princess of Wales make subtle change to social media profile photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a subtle change to their social media accounts ahead of Remembrance weekend.

Prince William and Kate, 41, have switched their profile display pictures to mark the sombre occasion.

While the previous image showed the pair laughing together on their tour of Ireland in 2020, the new shot shows the pair applauding at the 2019 Festival of Remembrance.

Kate can be seen wearing a black bateau-neck dress with a sparkly Zara headband and a pin with three poppies, while William donned a dark suit and a red and black patterned tie.

The Waleses have also changed their cover image on X, formerly known as Twitter. It previously featured the Earthshot Prize and now shows poppies on memorial crosses.

The King and Queen have also changed their profile pictures, showing the pair during a Remembrance event in Canada from 2009.

The royal family's cover photo on their official X account also shows a field of poppies, with the words 'Lest we forget'.

Charles and Camilla are set to be joined by senior members of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, and at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph this weekend.

On Thursday, the Queen placed a personalized tribute at the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey. Watch the moment below...

Camilla has been patron of The Poppy Factory since 2013.

Why do we wear poppies on Remembrance Day?

Many people wear a poppy to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict.

The poppies are sold as part of the Poppy Appeal, which raises funds for the Royal British Legion (RBL) – an organisation which provides lifelong support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

The poppy first became a symbol with Remembrance after World War One when the flower grew on the battlefields where soldiers lost their lives.

© Getty Kate wearing a poppy for her visit to The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment in Norfolk

Canadian doctor Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae penned the now-famous poem In Flanders Fields after losing a friend in Ypres, which gave a nod to the poppy.

Since 1921 RBL's collectors have been at the heart of the Poppy Appeal.

© Aaron Chown - PA Images The Queen wearing a poppy brooch

The charity states: "Wearing a poppy is a personal choice reflecting individual and personal memories.

"It's a matter of personal choice whether someone chooses to wear a poppy and how they choose to wear it.

"From paper poppies to pins, bag charms to pet poppies, the best way to wear a poppy is simply with pride."

