Princess Kate has shared an inspiring message for an important week highlighting a cause very close to her heart. The Princess of Wales released a statement on Friday at the end of Addiction Awareness Week, which comes just shortly before her husband, the Prince of Wales flies abroad for another important cause.

Kate, 41, said how "delighted" she is to be voicing her support for the campaign and thanks "all of the charities involved in shining a light on the effects of this terrible illness."

The royal, who is a Patron of The Forward Trust organisation, also opened up about her visit to HMP High Down prison in September where she spoke to inmates about their experiences – particularly in early life - and how they shaped them.

Speaking about early years – a subject on which the Princess is very knowledgeable – Kate added: "During the earliest years of our lives, we lay the foundations for the sorts of social and emotional skills that help us to navigate life, develop coping strategies to deal with adversity and learn how to establish stable, caring relationships which are such a vital source of support when facing life's complex challenges."

She continued: "This year, we are reflecting on how 'Everyone Knows Someone' affected by addiction. I hope, by talking more openly, we can consider the people in our own lives and communities who have been impacted.

The Princess of Wales visited HMP High Down in September

"Addiction affects people in so many ways beyond that one person who is experiencing it themselves - be they parents, children, siblings, friends or neighbours. By understanding their experiences, and starting from a position of compassion and empathy, we can help to break the cycle.

"Please join me by taking the time to listen to those affected by addiction, and support them as best you can. Addiction is not a choice. It is a serious mental health condition. And with the right support delivered by wonderful charities like The Forward Trust, recovery is possible."

© Getty Vaitea Cowan with Prince William at The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City last month

Meanwhile, Prince William will be leaving his wife at home with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise to fly to Singapore for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The Prince will be flying solo as Kate is thought to be staying at home while Prince George works hard at his exams, which arrive shortly after the family enjoyed a two-week break during half-term.

William will attend the environmental event which aims to shed light on award nominees who are all important innovators in tackling climate change. Prince William, 41, who launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020, will deliver remarks on stage to celebrate the work of this year's finalists.

© Getty Prince William will fly solo to Singapore for the awards

During his solo visit, which begins on 5 November, William will take part in dragon boating, meet Singaporeans to learn how they are working locally to protect the planet and the 15 Earthshot Prize finalists will take part in a "fellowship" retreat that will give them networking opportunities.

Other attendees include Hollywood royalty Cate Blanchett, Emmy award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham and indie band Bastille.