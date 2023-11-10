Princess Anne and King Charles take on emotional new roles ahead of Remembrance Sunday - details

Princess Anne has taken on a new role close to her heart as the new president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) following the retirement of her cousin, the Duke of Kent.

The Duke of Kent has been the president of the CWGC for over 50 years and he called it a "privilege and honour" to work as the organisation's president. The 88-year-old added: "I look forward to watching on as Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal champions this remarkable organisation which ensures future generations continue to commemorate the sacrifice of the men and women of the Commonwealth."

WATCH: King Charles and Princess Anne team up for rare double outing

The CWGC cares for war graves of Commonwealth men and women who died in the First and Second World Wars. The group makes sure to honour more than 1.7 million people who lie at rest in 23,000 different locations spread across 150 countries and territories.

It's not only Anne who has taken on a role with the organisation as her brother, King Charles, has also become the CWGC's first patron.

© Karwai Tang The Duke of Kent has stood down from the role after 50 years

Speaking about her appointment, Anne said: "In recording and maintaining the graves of the men and women from across the Commonwealth who died during both world wars, the CWGC plays a significant role in commemorating those who sacrificed so much for our future. Their cemeteries, large or small, always have an impact.

"I am honoured to become president of this organisation and know that I have a challenge in continuing the dedicated work of His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent for over 50 years. Preserving the legacy of those from across the Commonwealth who gave their future in order to preserve ours is a privilege. We will remember them."

© Getty Anne will take on the important role

Both Anne and Charles will be busy over the weekend as they pay their respects to the war dead in several engagements. On Saturday, senior members of the royal family will watch performances at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

This year's Festival marked 80 years since The Battle of the Atlantic and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. The annual event, which takes place on the eve of Remembrance Day, is an opportunity for the nation to say thank you to all who served, and to those who sacrificed their lives.

© Getty The royals will attend the Remembrance Sunday service

The Festival also honoured the extraordinary contributions made by the Windrush generation to the military, in tribute to the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush's arrival.

PHOTOS: Princess Anne returns to former boarding school and it's super impressive

RELATED: King Charles send rare public message to royal cousin

On Sunday, senior royals will pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. As Head of the Armed Forces, the monarch traditionally lays the first wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

LISTEN: Find out what Prince William's name will be when he becomes King