Princess Anne proves unwavering loyalty to King Charles in gold-trimmed military uniform

Princess Anne stepped into a poignant role with unwavering loyalty as she was appointed as her brother King Charles' personal bodyguard at the Opening of Parliament on Tuesday.

The Princess Royal, 73, was the official 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' at the annual event, entrusted with the protection of the monarch during the ceremonial occasion in light of her role as Colonel of The Blues and Royals - a position she has upheld since 1998.

It's not the first time the Princess has taken on the position for her brother, having proven herself as his most trusted lieutenant at the Coronation in May.

WATCH: King Charles addresses late Queen in first speech as monarch at State Opening of Parliament

To reflect her role in the proceedings, Princess Anne passed on the rare opportunity to wear a tiara, instead donning her Blues and Royals uniform.

© Getty Princess Anne was King Charles' Gold Stick-in-Waiting

She opted for a plush velvet green jacket adorned with her military insignia, looking smart in her bicorn hat adorned with a plume of red feathers, jodhpurs and riding boots.

Princess Anne swept her raven hair into her signature chignon; sleek and sophisticated to reflect her senior role as King Charles' aide.

© Getty The Princess Royal donned her military uniform at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords

The Princess has actually never been in the military, though she holds several honours and titles. She carries out hundreds of engagements with her military patronages and affiliations every year and is often dubbed the "hardest working royal".

Some 1,400 members of the armed forces played a part in the proceedings in the first full military ceremony for a State Opening since before Covid.

© WPA Pool Princess Anne departs Buckingham Palace by horse drawn carriage ahead of the State Opening of Parliament

While it may be decades before the Prince and Princess of Wales' son George sits on the throne, royal fans have already likened Princess Charlotte's doting loyalty to her older brother to that of Princess Anne and King Charles.

As will be the case for George and Charlotte, the Princess Royal and King Charles have also been present for many key moments in each other's lives, such as Charles' investiture as the Prince of Wales in 1969, Anne's participation in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

LISTEN: Find out what Prince William's name will be when he becomes King

One royal fan wrote on X: "Princess Charlotte is the next Princess Royal. Just like how the King has always had Princess Anne have a steady support all their lives, Princess Charlotte is already a constant support to Prince George."