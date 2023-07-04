Princess Anne joins King Charles and Queen Camilla at royal garden party

The Princess Royal mingled with guests at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

The Princess Royal joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at a garden party on Tuesday as part of Royal Week in Scotland.

Princess Anne, 72, looked elegant in a high-necked cream coat, while Camilla, 75, looked lovely in a white coat with a monochrome hat and a patterned scarf.

The garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, a traditional part of Holyrood Week, celebrated the coronation of the King and Queen and follows two parties held at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.

© Getty The King and Queen and Princess Anne pause on the steps for the national anthem at the garden party

Before the party, Charles viewed the Jubilee Gates at the entrance to Abbey Yard at the palace, which were installed last year as a gift to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple met members of the High Constables of Holyroodhouse, a ceremonial bodyguard organisation who commissioned the gates to mark the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

Their next engagement saw Charles and Camilla tour the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to mark the NHS' 75th birthday.

When the Queen spoke to a group of elderly patients, she commented about the NHS’ anniversary: "I’m 75, I'm the same age as the NHS – we share a birthday."

The King also spoke to some of the Infirmary's oldest patients and quipped about his age – 74.

He said: "You get to the age I am, things don't work as well as they used to," before joining his wife to cut an NHS birthday cake.

© Getty The King and Queen marked the NHS' 75th birthday at NHS Lothian

After arriving in Scotland on Monday, the King participated in the Ceremony of the Keys on the palace forecourt where he was presented with the keys to the city.

Their Majesties then visited the Great Tapestry of Scotland to view a newly stitched panel dedicated to the couple.

© Getty Charles and Camilla visiting the new Jubilee gates at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

And on Monday evening, Charles also attended a reception on the Royal Yacht Britannia to mark 25 years since she arrived in Edinburgh, where he enjoyed a tot of rum with its former sailors.

© Getty King Charles joins a toast on the Royal Yacht Britannia

On Wednesday, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the nation’s crown jewels – at a special ceremony of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral. Learn more about the Honours of Scotland in the clip below...

WATCH: The King to receive new sword at Thanksgiving ceremony

Charles and Camilla will be joined at the service by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

Before the service, there will be a Royal Procession and a People’s Procession along the Royal Mile involving around 100 people.

The ceremony will conclude with a flypast by the Red Arrows.