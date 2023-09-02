King Charles debuts one-of-a-kind outfit during special outing with Queen Camilla and Princess Anne

The monarch headed for the Braemar Games with close members of his family

King Charles treated himself to a highlight of his annual Scottish holiday on Saturday as the monarch headed to the Braemar Games alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, alongside her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.

For his outing, the King dressed in traditional tartan, however, his outfit was a bit more special than normal, as he wore a brand-new kind of tartan that had been named in his honour. The Scottish Tartans Authority explained: "The green, blue and red tartan was designed by The Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year to mark the occasion of the coronation and in recognition of His Majesty's strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of highland dress and Scottish tartans.

"The unique design presented to His Majesty, is based on the Balmoral tartan sett which dates from c.1850 and continues to be worn by the King and members of the royal family today. The new tartan has been officially registered with the Scottish register of tartans which is administered by the National Records of Scotland."

They added that the design was woven from 100% Scottish wool and featured "a central triple stripe motif" similar to other royal tartans. They concluded by saying: "The colours have been matched to the natural dyes of 18th century tartan specimens in the collection of the Scottish Tartans Authority."

© Chris Jackson Charles wore a new kind of tartan

Meanwhile, Camilla looked very elegant in an outfit from Mr Roy, while Princess Anne stunned in an all-red ensemble, including a stunning flat hat.

The Braemar Games is a highlight in the royal calendar, where senior royals often enjoy the Highland Games that take place, usually captured laughing along as they enjoy the festivities.

© Chris Jackson Charles attended with event with Queen Camilla and Princess Anne

The late Queen was a huge fan and was a frequent attendee alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, and Charles. Photos taken of the royals at the event have also ended up on their Christmas cards in the past.

Typically, the monarch is the patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, and during her life the Queen would hand out cups and shields at the event's conclusion.

© Chris Jackson Charles enjoyed himself at the event

Charles and Camilla's summer break will shortly be coming to an end, and it will be a busy time for the family as they prepare for the one-year anniversary of the passing of the Queen, while the royal couple also have a state visit to France towards the end of the month.

The couple had originally been due to visit the country in March, but their trip was postponed after widespread rioting and days of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension age reforms.