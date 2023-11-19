Prince William and Princess Kate to enjoy fun family outing near Norfolk home?

The Prince and Princess of Wales's main royal residence is Adelaide Cottage in Windsor but the couple love spending weekends and the school holidays at their Norfolk abode.

Anmer Hall was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II to Prince William and Kate.

It's located just down the road from Sandringham House, where the royal family famously celebrate Christmas.

The King's Norfolk estate is playing host to the Luminate event, which opened on 11 November.

The winter light trail takes visitors on a spectacular mile-long walk through the royal parkland at Sandringham, with the event running until 24 December. Check out highlights in the clip below...

Will Prince William and Kate treat their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a family outing on their doorstep?

There is a possibility that visitors could rub shoulders with the royals at the event.

The Waleses enjoyed the festive woodland walk with their children in December 2020, on the same night as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their teenage children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

The visit caused controversy at the time when the Rule of Six rule during the COVID-19 pandemic was in place.

© Getty Will Kate and William, pictured at last year's Carol Concert, take their children to Luminate at Sandringham?

A source at Sandringham at the time said: "The two families were given separate consecutive slots to visit the trail just before it opened to the general public. They arrived and departed in their own family groups.

"As anyone with young children will know, there were moments on the 90-minute walk where it was difficult to keep the two family groups apart, particularly at bottlenecks on the trail."

The King is expected to host the royals and extended members of his family for Christmas at his Norfolk residence again this year.

© Getty The Waleses on Christmas Day 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children were among the royals to step out for the walk to the church service on the estate on Christmas Day. Last year marked then-four-year-old Prince Louis' debut at the gathering.

Traditionally, royal Christmases at Sandringham feature a turkey lunch at the house before the family settle down to watch the King's broadcast.

Last year saw Charles deliver his first Christmas speech as monarch, in which he paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty The King recorded his speech from St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

Pre-recorded in the Quire of St George's Chapel in Windsor, the King opened his broadcast with: "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, The late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father."

He added: "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family. Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

