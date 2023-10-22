King Charles' royal home prepares for influx of visitors ahead of family celebration - details

King Charles' Norfolk home, Sandringham, was a popular destination over the summer, and is set to welcome more visitors over the next few weeks, despite the house having closed to the public earlier this month.

The estate's official Instagram account posted a reminder to its Stories at the weekend that the popular annual Luminate event will begin in the grounds in two weeks' time, on 11 November.

The spectacular outdoor light instalment will run until 24 December, after which the monarch and his family will gather to celebrate Christmas.

Last year, the King's first since he acceded to the throne, he continued in the tradition of his late mother by inviting his family members to celebrate in Norfolk, including attending Christmas Day service at the local church.

Sandringham is where Queen Elizabeth II typically spent her winter break, residing there throughout the festive period before returning to London after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February.

© Getty Sandringham is a stunning royal residence

The monarch's estate has a proud history, and launched a new – and impressive – venture recently to make this time of year cosier for all of us. Sandringham launched a new business partnership selling British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with wool from King Charles' sheep, made in partnership with the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co., Baavet Wool Duvets and British Wool.

A caption on social media announcing the news read: "It's time to celebrate wool month and welcome the new season – we’re excited to share our very special collection of British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with authentic British wool!

© Getty The royal family attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham in 2022

"Partnering with both @britishwool, @sandringham1870 and @baavet. We’ve created a truly unique series of products made with the highest quality material and care - all certified by @madeinbritain1000.

"Join us this month as we honour the beauty of authentic British-made, British wool products and gear up for a cosy autumn!#BritishWool #MadeInBritain #HappyWoolMonth #WelcomeTheNewSeason #sheep #sheepofinstagram #sustainability #sustainablefashion #sustainableliving #bedroomgoals #wroughtironandbrassbedco."

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla spent the summer at Balmoral

Over the summer, the Norfolk estate played host to large crowds, including over the August bank holiday, when the grounds were opened to the public for a music festival that saw the likes of Robbie Williams, Van Morrison and Mark Owen perform.

Sharing a peek inside the celebrations, the official Sandringham Instagram account re-shared photos and videos from the public, including several of Robbie dressed in a gold outfit as he sang hits Let Me Entertain You and Angels.

Thousands of people had gathered on the sprawling grounds to take part in the celebrations, which included fairground rides, colourful streamers, and even the 19th-century royal residence illuminated with blue lights.

© Getty King Charles at Sandringham earlier this year

Royal fans were warned before the event that it would likely cause a stream of fans in the area.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured an image of a concert at the estate, and read: "Over the August Bank Holiday weekend world-renowned musical artists will perform in the Royal Parkland at Sandringham [microphone emoji]. Please expect there may be delays on the roads in the area. See the website for further information."

