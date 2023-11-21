Duchess Sophie is a royal vision in elegant white dress at state banquet

Duchess Sophie has stepped out for the state banquet at Buckingham Palace during the South Korea state visit looking like a vision in a stylish white Suzannah dress.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, arrived at the palace this evening wearing the most beautiful gown, which she added an aquamarine tiara to. Her gown was adorned with a blue sash and pendants. The item also featured a lacy neckline, making the royal resemble an elegant bride.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie looks radiant in the most vibrant It-girl dress

Accessories were key to Sophie's outfit. Although her shoes were obscured by the length of her dress, Sophie looked incredible with a pair of rings and sensational earrings.

Her hair and makeup was kept simple and elegant as usual. She wore her glossy blonde locks back ander makeup was natural and glowy.

© WPA Pool Sophie stunned in the gown

The event tonight is part of a three-day-long South Korea state visit where the King and Queen have welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol to London.

As part of Mr Yoon’s state visit, the UK and South Korea are due to launch talks on a new trade deal and sign a diplomatic accord. They will also announce £21 billion of investments by Korean businesses into green energy and infrastructure projects across the UK.

The royal always has the best fashion

The Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied the president and his wife from their hotel to Whitehall. Princess Kate looked particularly beautiful in a regal red cape with a matching hat.

Duchess Sophie is no stranger to showing off her sartorial prowess, especially in moments of meaning. The royal paid tribute to the late Queen when she was spotted wearing her silver pendant with a special engraved message that reads: "The golden thread of courage has no end," a line which is special to the royals as it was taken from a poem read by the late Queen Elizabeth II during her 1981 Christmas address.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales at the South Korea state banquet

Duchess Sophie has also paid tribute to other members of her family with her jewellery choices. Prince Edward's wife was seen wearing an 'L' initial necklace during her recent trip to Canada as a nod to her daughter, Lady Louise's 20th birthday.

The Duchess was in good company in terms of royal style as she slipped out for an evening at Rochester Cathedral as other members of the royal family celebrated the King's private 75th birthday party at Clarence House last week.

Sophie wore the 'Larigne' wrap dress from royally-loved brand, Max Mara in black velvet with a pair of black tights and black pointed-toe heels.