Princess Kate looks spellbinding as she debuts Strathmore Rose tiara

The Princess of Wales debuted a new tiara at the South Korea state banquet on Tuesday evening.

Kate, 41, looked stunning in the Strathmore Rose tiara, which belonged to the late Queen Mother.

The floral headpiece was a wedding gift to then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (later the Queen Mother) from her father, the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne in 1923. She often wore the tiara across her forehead, as was the style in the 1920s.

The Princess teamed the jewels with a white Jenny Packham gown, embroidered with gold floral detailing.

Kate has often turned to the British fashion designer for some of her most stunning evening looks, including a glittering gold sequin number for the James Bond premiere in 2021.

But ultimately the breathtaking tiara was the star of the show. Her brunette locks were swept off her face in a half updo, so the late Queen Elizabeth II's diamond pendant earrings could be seen.

As you would expect from the Princess, her makeup was elegant to highlight her natural beauty. The royal wore a smokey eye with a sweep of blusher and a pink lip.

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful on the first day of the state visit. Kate stepped out looking every inch a future queen in a billowing cape dress designed by Catherine Walker, with an oversized bow at the neckline.

The coordinating ruby heels and matching envelope clutch were a stunning finishing touch. Her hair added to the glamour as it was styled in a balletic chignon and her drop diamond and sapphire earrings were simply breathtaking.

Prince William looked equally dapper. The Prince of Wales wore a suave navy suit and tied his look into his wife's with complementing romantic red tones in his simple silk tie.

The President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been welcomed to the UK for the three-day state visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The UK and South Korea are to launch talks on a new trade deal and sign a diplomatic accord.

Kate has dressed to impress on many occasions of late. She made a surprise TV appearance last weekend when she opened the Children in Need live show on BBC One.

She was seen re-wearing her royal blue Lisou London 'Betty Rainbow' printed shirt with a pair of black belted trousers, perhaps even skinny jeans.

The mother-of-three wore her hair in her signature bouncy waves when she shared her important message. "Tonight is all about helping to support, champion, and empower all children to be the very best they can be, which is crucial for their future health and happiness, " HRH said. "Our relationships, surroundings, and experiences during the earliest years lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives."

The royal also wowed when she repurposed her incredible Emilia Wickstead purple pant suit when she gave a keynote speech last week at the Shaping Us National Symposium at The Design Museum in London.

