Prince William and Princess Kate play important role at start of South Korean state visit - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales met President Yoon Suk Yeol and the First Lady at their hotel in London on Tuesday morning as part of the South Korea state visit.

For the special occasion, Prince William, 41, looked smart in a dark suit while Princess Kate, 41, wore a scarlet cape dress with a matching hat crafted by Catherine Walker and a pair of dazzling pendant earrings.

WATCH: Why are state visits important?

She wore her glossy brunette tresses in a chic chignon and finished off her look with a sweep of radiant makeup.

© Getty Images William and Kate leaving Buckingham Palace on the first day of the state visit of President of the Republic of Korea

© James Whatling Princess Kate looked radiant in red

As for accessories, the mother-of-three elevated her outfit with a pair of pointed red heels and a sleek red clutch complete with a small bow to match her vibrant cape.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate posed for a photograph with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee

The Prince and Princess travellled with the President and the First Lady to Horse Guards Parade where they were formally welcomed by the King and Queen during a ceremony.

© Getty Images South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee will be hosted by the King and the Queen

Ahead of their arrival, Charles and Camilla took their place standing on the royal pavilion and briefly greeted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, Home Secretary James Cleverly and the defence chiefs of staff.

© James Whatling Queen Camilla looked beautiful in blue

Exuding sophistication, Queen Camilla made a statement in a navy blue midi dress which she teamed with a coordinating navy coat, both crafted by Anna Valentine. On her head meanwhile, Her Majesty donned a spectacular feathered hat designed by master milliner, Philip Treacy.

During the ceremony, presentations will be made, the Guard of Honour will give a royal salute and the Republic of Korea's national anthem will be played.

© Getty Images State visits traditionally include the inspection of a Guard of Honour - US President Joe Biden pictured in 2021

The King and President Yoon will inspect the Guard of Honour, found by F Company Scots Guards, before the royal party and their guests head back to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession travelling down The Mall.

After a private lunch, President Yoon and his wife will view a special exhibition in the palace's Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to the Republic of Korea.

© Getty Images The couple have arrived in the UK for a three-day state visit

Afterwards, The President and the First Lady will travel to the Palace of Westminster, where they will be welcomed by the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker. The President will deliver an address in the Royal Gallery to members of both Houses of Parliament and other guests.

They will then be joined by the Duke of Gloucester for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Memorial to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the war.

© Getty Images The state banquet will be held at Buckingham Palace

On Tuesday evening, the royal family will be out in force for a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The dress code is white-tie so royal fans can expect to see the likes of Queen Camilla and Princess Kate wearing evening gowns and tiaras.

