Endgame author Omid Scobie claims he used to go clubbing with Prince William and Kate

Endgame author Omid Scobie has revealed that he used to go clubbing with Prince William and Prince Harry, and that their friendship groups often "crossed over".

During an appearance on James O'Brien's podcast Full Disclosure, the author and royal correspondent shared details of his career and claimed that in the late 2000s and early 2010s when he was living in London he would be partying in clubs such as Boujis with the British royals.

Omid Scobie, pictured in November 2022, also co-authored Finding Freedom

"I was very much into clubbing and partying – just in my own private life with my friends – but it really crossed over with the Royals, because you'd go to a club and Prince Harry was there, Kate was there, William was there, and I remember it was very annoying because whenever they'd come in the VIP room would be like shut off," he told the podcast.

But despite it being annoying, Omid added that it ended up becoming beneficial because he "ended up making friends in common, and there was some crossover" that helped with his role as a journalist.

© SplashNews.com Kate Middleton pictured leaving the Mahiki nightclub in Dover Street, London, where she was joined by Prince William

Later in the interview as he discussed news gathering, James referenced his sources as being "the people you had been friends with in the Boujis days," to which Omid replied: "Yes, people and club promoters who are also friends with royal families, or on Meghan's side, people you had worked with on another project and were now on Suits."

Boujis was a trendy London club in South Kensington that was hugely popular with the young royals in the early 2000s before it closed. A young Kate Middleton and Prince William often made an appearance during the earlier years of their relationship along with friends Guy Pelly and Holy Branson, but it was closed in 2014.

© Mark R. Milan Prince Harry departs Public nightclub on September 24, 2011 in London,

Other major hotspots included The Bath House, a favorite of Prince Harry's, and according to The Sun, the club's owner Tava O'Halloran frequently saw the Duke of Sussex, who "was a perfect gentleman - the ideal guest".

"He had drinks, had dinner, tipped the staff really well, bought the staff tequila shots, had a really cool time," they said.

Situated in Sloane Square, Raffles was beloved by Kate – and the Made In Chelsea cast – with Kate and William once reportedly leaving at 3:45am after William returned from his secondment with HMS Iron Duke in the Caribbean.

Omid's appearance on Full Disclosure comes as his new royal book has been pulled from the shelves in The Netherlands after the Dutch version reportedly named two royals said to have raised questions about the skin color of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie before he was born.

Xander Uitgevers, which has published the Dutch translated version of the book Endgame, said on Tuesday that it was "temporarily withdrawing” it from bookshops in the country.

Mr Scobie told Dutch TV: “The book is available in a number of languages and unfortunately I can’t speak Dutch so I haven’t seen the copy for myself, but if there have been any translation errors I am sure the publisher has got it under control. For me, I edited and wrote the English version, there has never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”