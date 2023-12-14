Kate Middleton's dating history: from first love to university romance with Rupert Finch

The Crown returns on Thursday with the second part of series six, which explores the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship at the University of St. Andrews.

The pair first crossed paths whilst studying in Scotland and quickly became close friends before things turned romantic. After ten years of dating and a brief split, Will popped the question in 2010 with his mother Diana's blue sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring.

The happy couple tied the knot in a stunning Westminster Abbey ceremony in April 2011, before going on to welcome three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

While Kate and William's love story famously began at St Andrews, the future King wasn't Kate's first university boyfriend. Part two of The Crown's sixth season explores Kate's relationship with fourth-year student, Rupert Finch. But what about her other romances?

Take a look back at Princess Kate's dating history, from her first love to her final fling before settling down with William.

Kate's 'first love' Harry Blakelock © Patrick McMullan Long before Kate met Will, she dated her Marlborough College classmate Harry Blakelock. According to various reports, Harry was Kate's first love. The pair went their separate ways ahead of Kate's stint at St. Andrews, and the future royal was reportedly heartbroken over the break-up when she left for Florence during her gap year in 2001. According to The Mirror, Harry went on to marry a school friend of Kate's and is now a partner at the independent insurance broker, Lockton.

Kate's college boyfriend Willem Marx © Patrick McMullan According to reports, Kate and Willem dated during their school days at Marlborough College. Willem, who is now a CBS News correspondent, attended Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Kate's university boyfriend Rupert Finch © Dave Benett Before her romance with Will, Kate reportedly dated Rupert Finch, whom she met at St Andrews. At the time, Rupert was in his fourth year of studying. The couple reportedly split after less than a year together. Rupert now works as a lawyer in London and is married to Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs – the daughter of the Marquess of Reading and the co-founder of one of Kate's favourite fashion brands, Beulah. Both Rupert and Natasha were guests at Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

Kate's final fling Henry Ropner © Ikon Pictures/Shutterstock Back in 2007, Kate and Will briefly split. During that time, Kate had a short-lived romance with Henry Ropner, the son of businessman John Ropner and one of William's Eton friends. Since 2011, Henry has been married to Natasha Sinclair, who is the daughter of a businessman.