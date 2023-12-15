Meghan Markle decorates beautiful Christmas tree with son Prince Archie

There's no denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love getting into the Christmas spirit, and even more so since they have become parents to children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During the making of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple gave fans an intimate insight into their family life – including the first Christmas Harry spent without the royal family in Sandringham. Towards the end of 2019, they rented a beautiful, secluded house in Vancouver – and went all out for Christmas.

© Netflix Meghan Markle seen decorating family Christmas tree in Vancouver

In a clip, Meghan was seen standing on a step ladder whilst decorating a tree which appeared to be over 8ft. Smiling at the camera, the former actress carefully added warm fairy lights along with a mix of golden and embellished baubles. Their son Archie, who would have been around seven months old at the time, was no doubt close by.

Another adorable home video shows little Archie's first experience of snow and his first-ever sleigh ride. Doting Meghan couldn't contain her giggles and cheers of delight as she pulled her infant son along in the snow.

Describing the family's time in Canada, the Duchess said in the documentary: "I just loved being there. It was just so peaceful. You could breathe for a minute."

© Netflix Another clip showed Prince Archie in the snow

Harry and Meghan's decision to take a six-week extended break in the country came before their announcement to step back from public duties in January 2020. The pair carried out their final engagements in March that year before they made a permanent move to the US.

In November, the former Suits actress opened up about her family traditions with son Archie, four, and two-year-old Lilibet over the Christmas period.

© Photo: PA Meghan's first Christmas with the royal family was back in 2017

Speaking with E! News during Variety's Power of Women event, Meghan remarked: "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it." She added: "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously spent their first two Christmases as a couple with his family at the late Queen's Sandringham estate.

WATCH: Meghan Markle describes amazing first Christmas with royals at Sandringham

"The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time," Harry told BBC Radio 4's Today show in December 2017 when probed about Meghan's first holiday with his family.

"She's done an absolutely amazing job. She's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she's never had."