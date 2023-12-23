Meghan Markle's generous pre-Christmas gift revealed following secret holiday

Meghan Markle has honoured a pledge she made during the Invitus Games as the Duchess of Sussex made a generous donation of €4,600 to the TrebeCafé, also known as the Diakonie Düsseldorf, alongside a donation of severla boxes of cosmetic products.

The mother-of-two visited the facility, which helps girls and young women who find themselves in uncertain life situations, back in September when she was in Germany with her husband, Prince Harry, for the Invictus Games. Local news publication NRZ reports that during her trip in September, staff and women visiting the cafe asked for the cosmetics.

The donation was made through the Archwell Foundation, and Meghan also wrote a letter alongside her donation. "I am firmly convinced that the work of the TrebeCafé is a necessity for the women and girls at risk in Düsseldorf," it read. "The comfort, friendship, protection and advice you provide is in stark contrast to the harshness of their normal, everyday lives. Thank you for your commitment to improving their lives."

During her visit to the organisation, Meghan got stuck in with helping those visiting and helped prepare meals, reportedly "chopping vegetables" as she spoke with people there.

© Karwai Tang Meghan and Harry were in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games in September

News of Meghan's generous donation to the organisation follows her low-key visit to Costa Rica with his Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

In photos obtained by CRHoy, a news publication based in the central American country, the Duchess of Sussex was seen carrying her young daughter, whose face was hidden from view, but had her blonde hair on full display.

The Duchess made a low-key visit to the charity

Meghan, 42, looked classy in a sleek black dress and sunhat, while Lilibet was in a white dress with her blonde locks styled in a ponytail.

Other photos published from the trip saw Harry, Meghan and Archie sat together in a golf cart, with the young Prince sat on his father's lap, while a third image featured Harry in a white T-shirt, black shorts and a pair of sunglasses.

© Getty Harry and Meghan recently returned from a trip to Costa Rica

The couple reportedly stayed in a private home as opposed to a hotel, while the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration confirmed to CRHoy that the couple landed in the country on 14 December and departed on 20 December.

Harry and Meghan will shortly be spending Christmas with their two children, and in his memoir Spare, which was published earlier in the year, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his family still follow a "Windsor family tradition" when it comes to the festive season.

© Netflix The Duchess will be getting ready to celebrate Christmas with her family

The Prince confirmed that he and the family often open some of their presents on Christmas Eve. This tradition of the royals exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve was popularised by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert thanks to the royal family's German ancestry.

