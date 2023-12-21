Meghan Markle pictured with blonde Princess Lilibet in secret pre-Christmas holiday - details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enjoyed a low-key trip to Costa Rica ahead of Christmas, with the couple being joined by their two young children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

In photos obtained by CRHoy, a news publication based in the central American country, the Duchess of Sussex was seen carrying her young daughter, whose face was hidden from view, but had her blonde hair on full display. Meghan looked classy in a sleek black dress and sunhat, while Lilibet was in a white dress with her blonde locks styled in a ponytail.

Other photos published from the trip saw Harry, Meghan and Archie sat together in a golf cart, with the young Prince sat on his father's lap, while a third image featured Harry in a white T-shirt, black shorts and a pair of sunglasses.

The couple reportedly stayed in a private home as opposed to a hotel, while the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration confirmed to CRHoy that the couple landed in the country on 14 December and departed on 20 December.

© Netflix Archie was seen sat on his father's lap in one of the photos

Harry and Meghan will shortly be spending Christmas with their two children, and in his memoir Spare, which was published earlier in the year, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his family still follow a "Windsor family tradition" when it comes to the festive season.

The Prince confirmed that he and the family often open some of their presents on Christmas Eve. This tradition of the royals exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve was popularised by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert thanks to the royal family's German ancestry. It's known as Heiligabend Bescherung - which translates as Christmas Eve exchanging presents.

© Netflix Princess Lilibet's blonde hair was on full display in the photos

Speaking about his Christmas in 2020, Harry wrote: "We took Archie to find a Christmas tree. A pop-up lot in Santa Barbara. We bought one of the biggest spruces they had. We brought it home, set it up in the living room. Magnificent. We stood back, admiring, counting our blessings. New home. Healthy boy."

He added: "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

© Getty The family will likely spend their Christmas at their Montecito home

Although Harry and Meghan still follow some family traditions, the former Suits star told E! News that the couple also focus on making "special memories" for their young family.

"We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up," she told the publication. "And we're enjoying every moment of it."

