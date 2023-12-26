Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s huge minimalist deco Christmas tree at their Montecito mansion

Meghan Markle loves understated classy decor - and her tastes clearly extend to her Christmas decorations. Just take a look at Meghan and Prince Harry’s huge, yet minimalist Christmas tree at their Montecito mansion, and I’m sure you’ll agree.

The tree - which appears to be a real fir tree - is the focal point of the couple’s living room, reaching all the way up to the ceiling at their Montecito mansion in Los Angeles. It’s decorated simply, with twinkly fairy lights and only a sparse scattering of simple ornaments - including baubles and a toy Santa.

Underneath the tree, the couple leave the family presents, tastefully wrapped in shiny paper and tied with bows. And close to the tree, on a dark wood table, are cards and a couple of cuddly elves. Check it out in the video below...

Watch: Meghan and Harry's beautiful Christmas tree

We got the chance to see the festive makeover in the final episode of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary, in a scene where Meghna’s rarely seen cousin Ashleigh watches over the couple's daughter Princess Lilibet while the tot enjoys some tummy time on a play gym.

The blink-and-you-miss-it scene flashes up for a moment, and while it’s true that the photograph is old - Lili is now two years old and she’s clearly a tiny baby in the snap - it’s likely the couple still have the same decorations at home to this day.

The festive decor was revealed during a scene of Prince Harry nd Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary which featured baby Lili and Meghan's cousin Ashleigh

A significant moment - this intimate photo was shown in the documentary while Ashleigh was telling viewers about how she slotted back into the lives of Meghan and Harry after being estranged for a while.

Ashleigh is the daughter of Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle. She was not invited to the Royal Wedding in 2018 due to tense relations within the family and Samantha not being on the guestlist, but the pair since reconnected and have grown even closer.

© Photo: Netflix Meghan and Ashleigh have rekindled their relationship recently

Of her relationship with Meghan, Ashleigh said: "I think she takes on a lot of roles for me, there's like a sister element, there's something maternal, she's a best friend, she's kind of all the things."