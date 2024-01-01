'Restless' Prince Harry preparing for family move: 'He'll do what the royal family least expects'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be preparing to relocate as soon as spring, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has predicted.

Reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's astrological charts for 2024, Debbie, who was Princess Diana's close confidante, has exclusively told HELLO! that a move is on the cards for the Sussex family – and that Harry will do what the royal family "least expects".

"April is Harry's bombshell month," Debbie said. "Jupiter and Uranus move across his Moon, triggering a shockwave that takes Harry out of the nest he's cultivated in Montecito.

"He's restless and longing for another fresh start which means upping sticks again with his family and doing what the royal family least expects.

"His Moon is placed in stability-loving Taurus and as the last few years have rocked the boat of his emotional security, he's going to take things to the next level this time. Jupiter and Uranus stage an ambush that thrust him centre stage.

"It changes things within the nuclear family and also in the wider one, enabling him to alter the set-up or setting. A move to a new home and/or a new place within or outside of the house of Windsor? The lunar eclipse on September 18th close to Harry's birthday completes this outlook."

Debbie added that Harry, who turns 40 on 15 September, is starting off the year "questioning the direction his life is taking."

"Harry's astrological mid-life crisis aspects are in play (the same for everyone aged 39/40), causing him to question the direction his life is taking and re-aligning him with what feels relevant for his 'second half,'" Debbie said.

"The year starts with Harry engaged in some of his old battles as Saturn opposes his Mercury and squares off to his Mars. A prolonged fight with the media is likely, an attempt to establish boundaries and exact retribution.

"As Saturn is a relentlessly heavy-going influence, any kind of war is going to feel exhausting. So even if he wins, it's at a heavy price."

A peek inside the Sussexes' mansion in Montecito

Harry and Meghan currently live in an £11million mansion in Montecito, California with their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two. The villa home, which they moved into in 2020, is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock and includes features like a games room, a library, a wine cellar, and even a private playground for the little ones.

The exterior of the house lives up to its chateau name with its climbing foliage and traditional rustic shutters. And as with most homes in the exclusive hub of Montecito, it also features a huge outdoor pool.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed they fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," the Duchess said. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

