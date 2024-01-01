Queen Margrethe's grandson, who was stripped of royal title, breaks silence following abdication news

Count Nikolai of Monpezat has broken his silence, days after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, confirmed her abdication from the Danish throne. Returning to social media on New Year's Day, the aspiring model shared photos from his favourite photoshoots of 2023.

"Thank you to everyone I've had the pleasure of working with. Can't wait to see what 2024 brings," he penned in the caption.

Looking ahead to the coming months; Nikolai's 2024 is set to be a year of change. On December 31, the royal's grandmother, Queen Margrethe II, announced that she was abdicating the Danish throne, as part of her traditional New Year's address.

© Getty Nikolai's grandmother Queen Margrethe of Denmark has confirmed her abdication from the throne

"I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I followed my beloved father - I will step back as the Queen of Denmark," she shared in an official statement. "I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik."

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot," she concluded. "They deserve it! Denmark deserves it! I will conclude my New Year's address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary will be proclaimed King and Queen on 14 January

While Nikolai, and the rest of the world, will still refer to The Queen as "Your Majesty," Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will inherit the titles of King and Queen this month.

Another adjustment for the young royal, Nikolai has only just come to terms with his title change.

© Don Arnold Nikolai has been adjusting to his royal title change

In September 2022, Queen Margrethe ruled that her son Prince Joachim's children – Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena – would have their royal titles removed. She added that the children will be styled as Count/Countess of Monpezat instead.

The decision, when it was announced, caused great upset, with Prince Joachim, Princess Marie, Alexandra, and Nikolai all speaking publicly of their disappointment.

More recently, however, Nikolai explained that while the change has been "weird" it hasn't changed him as a person. Joining 9Honey for a rare interview, he said: "It's still quite a touchy subject but, I mean, I am the same person as I've always been.

© Patrick van Katwijk The aspiring model continues to have a good relationship with his grandmother

"It's more just a formality or sort of change of belonging, in a way. 'I am the same person I have always been, it's weird having to settle for another surname now. Or another… not surname, another call sign."

Nonetheless, Nikolia continues to have a good relationship with his grandmother. "We have a nice relationship, yeah, she wished me happy birthday, we have a fine relationship," he said. "We saw her for her birthday as well, that was really nice to get together."