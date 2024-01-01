Meghan Markle will 'take the world by storm' in 2024 as she pushes to 'be someone'

Twenty twenty-four is shaping up to be Meghan Markle's year, when she will feel like she's "taken the world by storm," astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, has predicted.

Reading the Duchess of Sussex's astrological chart, Debbie, who was a close confidante of Diana, Princess of Wales, exclusively told HELLO! that come springtime, Meghan will be plunged into the spotlight again.

"Like Prince Harry, Meghan is also restless and re-configuring her identity in 2024," Debbie said. "She was born with her Sun in Leo in the first house which suggests a lifetime of pushing to 'be someone' so she is always looking for the next step towards fame, fortune and expansion in her message and reach.

"Not easily satisfied, even when she has accomplished a goal, Meghan's search for a new challenge in 2024 will catalyse her drive and determination even further."

© Michael Buckner Meghan will be "searching for a new challenge in 2024," astrologer Debbie predicts

The moment to look out for is late March and April, which will "see Meghan making careful preparations and calculations involving a contract with a pair of eclipses, plunging her into the limelight in a way she feels will take the world by storm".

Debbie, who predicted that Harry may up sticks and move his family out of Montecito, California in the spring, added: "Like Harry, she is also wanting a family re-group which could involve a new home in a new area. July is important for turning things around and ticking her aspirational boxes and in the process, she is willing to take risks and make a commitment to achieve her goals."

Later in the year, the Duchess and mother-of-two will be focused on "actualising her plans".

"The solar eclipse on 2 October is another game-changer and as the action planet Mars crosses her ascendant mid-October, Meghan will be working hard on actualising her plans," said Debbie. "However, Mars stations retrograde exactly on her Mercury in December, and circumstances beyond her control signify a delay and slow-down that lasts into the spring of 2025 when things pick up again."

© Getty Harry and Meghan may be planning a move this year

Looking at Harry's astrological chart, Debbie also noted that "April is his bombshell month".

"He's restless and longing for another fresh start which means upping sticks again with his family and doing what the royal family least expects," she said, adding: "A move to a new home and/or a new place within or outside of the house of Windsor? The lunar eclipse on September 18th close to Harry's birthday completes this outlook."

LISTEN to A Right Royal Podcast and find out what it was like to attend Princess Kate's carol concert: