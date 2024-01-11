Prince Harry's latest honor as a 'living legend' sparks debate

The recent announcement of Prince Harry's inductionThe recent announcement of Prince Harry's induction as a 'living legend' of aviation, alongside distinguished figures like Buzz Aldrin, has stirred considerable debate and varying reactions online.

This prestigious accolade, to be presented at a Beverly Hills ceremony hosted by John Travolta, recognizes individuals for significant contributions to aviation and aerospace.

The decorated event has been previously been dubbed by actor Morgan Freeman as the Oscars of aviation.

It is understood that his work with setting up the Invictus Games Foundation will also be celebrated, according to the awards. It is not clear whether Harry, or his wife Meghan Markle, will attend the ceremony.

All about Prince Harry's military career

Despite Harry's military background and his involvement in various humanitarian initiatives, the decision has led to mixed reactions, particularly on social media.

Social media users have expressed skepticism and confusion about Prince Harry's achievements in the field of aviation that warrant such recognition.

© Getty Prince Harry's award has sparked debate

One person commented on Platform X, "Is this a joke? What is the legendary stuff that he has done? I am asking seriously! What the heck has he done?"

“I look forward to every other military pilot in the world being given the same award based on his accomplishments in that field,” wrote another.

© Stand Up For Heroes Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist

This sentiment echoes the surprise of some over the decision to include Prince Harry alongside other esteemed aviation figures.

However, supporters of Prince Harry have defended the honor, pointing to his notable military service, which includes two tours in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.

© Karwai Tang Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games

Fans of the Sussexes have extended their congratulations, with one user referring to him as "soldier Harry" and commending his military accomplishments.

The award, often compared to the Oscars of aviation, also acknowledges Prince Harry's work in establishing the Invictus Games Foundation and his roles as a humanitarian, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.

His endeavors with Travalyst, Sentebale, African Parks, WellChild, BetterUp, the Aspen Institute Commission on Information Disorder, and The Archewell Foundation have been highlighted in the context of the award.

© WPA Pool Harry in the front seat of his cockpit of an Apache helicopter at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion

The Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, which organizes the event, aims to honor "remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation."

The event's website elaborated on Prince Harry's selection, stating, "Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist. He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places."

In addition to his military career, the website also praised Harry for his "compassion, vulnerability, and unflinching honesty" in his memoir "Spare," and his efforts to turn his pain into purpose following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.