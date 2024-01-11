Virgo Prince Harry and Leo Meghan Markle are from 'different galaxies' but 'can weather any storm', astrology says

It's safe to say that everyone has their own opinions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship. But no matter how you feel about them, it's impossible not to appreciate and respect the pair's unwavering united front and their electric chemistry — they are a magnetic presence when together.

The couple now share an idyllic life in sunny Montecito, California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — but what do the stars have to say about their compatibility?

We delved head-first into astrological territory to find out whether or not Meghan and Harry are a good match based on their star signs alone. Born 4 August 1981, Meghan is a Leo while Harry, born 15 September 1984, is a Virgo.

In her book entitled The Signs in Love, astrologer Carolyne Faulkner explores the typical relationship dynamic between Leos and Virgos. While her analysis doesn't apply to Harry and Meghan in particular (the stars can only tell us so much!), there are definitely some interesting insights to be gleaned from Carolyne's writing.

© Getty Harry is a Virgo while Meghan is a Leo, two signs which typically “may seem as if they are from different galaxies"

According to Carolyne, Leos can be tempted to resort to seduction tactics to win over the Virgo, "but it won't wash in the long run". Carolyne writes: "If the Virgo sees through all the lion's tricks and decides to stay anyway, the magic can begin."

The two signs are directly next to each other on the zodiac wheel, but despite this, Carolyne writes that "these two may seem as if they are from different galaxies". The Leo is known to be fiery, proud and confident — while the Virgo tends to be humble, sensible and gentle.

However, when the other planets in both of their charts come into play, this is where the two typically "form common ground". And when they do, cue the fireworks, as Carolyne writes that "if so, they can weather any storm life sends at them".

However, Carolyne warns that when a Leo leads with the ego rather than with the heart, this risks causing the downfall of the entire relationship. She writes: "If the Leo is not evolved, though, it's simply a facade, and eventually the virgin will see through the Leo's apparent selflessness and realise how scheming they are, which quite literally breaks their heart."

But, she adds, "no partner can heal the other's wounds quite like these two, which is why both need to tread carefully and respectfully".

© Getty Virgos and Leos can come together to form the ultimate duo, with no other partner able to "heal the other's wounds quite like these two"

To avoid any animosity, Carolyne advises both parties to be as open and honest with one another as possible — in order to pave the way for a successful relationship.

Virgos can struggle with insecurities, and so the Leo can help them grow their confidence authentically while also injecting playful and fun energy into their life. "Good communication and open hearts are key for these two, as is self-awareness."

Carolyne also advises that meditation, which Harry and Meghan are both known to practice, is key to a healthy foundation.

"Meditation is valuable for us all, but for the Virgo, this type of mind training is immensely beneficial. If the Leo and Virgo can, as a couple, partake in it as part of a joint routine, their attachments will be healthy, allowing love and trust to flourish."