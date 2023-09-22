Prince Archie is dad Prince Harry's cute mini-me in beanie hat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son turned four in May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely enjoying some down-time with their young children after attending the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf last week.

Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, did not join their parents in Germany and remained at the family's home in Montecito, California.

While the youngsters are rarely pictured in public, Prince Harry and Meghan shared unseen photographs and video footage of Archie and Lilibet in their Netflix docuseries, which first aired back in December.

Little Archie has inherited his dad's red locks and looks just like Harry at the same age, as pictures from the archives have shown.

Harry is often seen sporting a beanie hat and we couldn't help but notice how much his son looks like his father's mini-me in this sweet clip of the youngster wearing the same accessory as he runs through a maze…

The documentary also showed footage of Archie and his little sister Lilibet's last trip to the UK during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June.

The visit coincided with Lilibet's first birthday and Harry and Meghan celebrated their little girl's special day with a tea party at their UK abode, Frogmore Cottage.

The couple officially vacated their Windsor home earlier this summer in a move sanctioned by King Charles.

Archie spent the first few months of his life at Frogmore Cottage, with Harry and Meghan moving temporarily to Canada before buying their family home in Montecito in 2020.

© Instagram Archie is his dad's mini-me

The couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Earlier this year, the Sussexes confirmed their decision to use their children's royal titles following Charles's accession to the throne.

The news came as Harry and Meghan announced that Lilibet had been christened at their California home.

While the royal family did not attend the ceremony, Harry's maternal aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, were among the guests.

© Getty Harry celebrated his 39th birthday at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan's last joint visit to the UK was last September, when their stay was extended due to the death of the Duke's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

But Harry has made several solo visits to his homeland, including for his father's Coronation in May and most recently to attend the WellChild Awards earlier this month.

© Getty Harry and Meghan attended several events at the Games

During the Sussexes' trip to Germany, Harry celebrated his 39th birthday, with HELLO! exclusively revealing that he and Meghan treated their Archewell team to dinner at a restaurant in central Dusseldorf.

The crowds at the Games also sang Happy Birthday to Harry and the Mayor of Dusseldorf presented a delicious-looking cake to the royal to mark his special day.

