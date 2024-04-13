Mystery over Queen Mary and King Frederik's family holiday resolved

A royal mystery has finally been solved! There was much confusion around the Danish royal family's Easter holidays when a flag was raised over their residence at Amalienborg Palace.

But now it has been confirmed by newly-released images that King Frederik and Queen Mary enjoyed a skiing holiday with their four children in the Swiss resort of Verbier at the end of March.

The photographs taken on 26 March show King Frederik, 55, taking to the slopes wearing a bright blue jacket and navy trousers.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary, 52, looked chic in a tri-coloured Moncler turtleneck sweater under a puffer jacket and navy ski trousers. She was seen walking with her 16-year-old daughter, Princess Isabella, who matched her mother in a slogan sweatshirt.

Frederik and Mary were also accompanied on the trip by their eldest son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Christian, and their 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© EliotPress/MEGA The Danish royals were joined by their children and friends

Verbier has attracted plenty of royal guests over the years, including the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York with their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, during their childhood. It's the resort where Eugenie met her future husband, Jack Brooksbank, in 2010.

© EliotPress/MEGA Queen Mary looked ready to hit the slopes in style

Frederik and Mary have previously enjoyed skiing holidays in Switzerland and in early 2020, their children began a 12-week stay at the Lemania-Verbier International School in Verbier. However, their programme was cut short amid the pandemic and the family returned home in March that year.

© EliotPress/MEGA King Frederik is renowned for his love of sports

Queen Mary resumed her royal duties on 3 April and has undertaken a number of solo engagements over the past two weeks.

© EliotPress/MEGA Princess Isabella donned a slogan sweatshirt and flared jeans

The Australia-born royal celebrated the Specialists' 20th anniversary at the National Museum in Copenhagen last Tuesday. And last week, she marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Home Guard and inaugurated a Deer Park.

On Friday, King Frederik held audiences at the palace with new ambassadors from the Republic of Guinea, Armenia and Slovakia.

WATCH: All about Queen Mary

The Danish palace has confirmed that the royal family will make a balcony appearance on Frederik's 56th birthday on 26 May, the palace has confirmed.

The king and queen also have scheduled state visits to Sweden from 6 to 7 May, and Norway from 14 to 15, which also falls on their 20th wedding anniversary.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Scoop